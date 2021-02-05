તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

રામાયણનો બોધપાઠ:મહિલાઓએ છળ-કપટ કરનાર લોકોથી સાવધાન રહેવું જોઇએ, નહીંતર પરેશાનીઓ વધી શકે છે

એક કલાક પહેલા
આજે મહિલા દિવસ છે. સમાજમાં અનેક એવા લોકો છે, જેઓ મહિલાઓ ઉપર ખરાબ નજર રાખે છે. આવા લોકોને પારખીને તેમનાથી સાવધાન રહેવું જોઇએ. જો અપરાધી પ્રવૃતિના લોકો સાથે સંબંધમાં નાની બેદરકારી પણ કરવામાં આવે તો મહિલાઓની સમસ્યા વધી શકે છે. આ વાત રામાયણના સીતા હરણ પ્રસંગથી સમજી શકાય છે.

રામાયણમાં શ્રીરામ-લક્ષ્મણ અને સીતાજી પંચવટીમાં રહી રહ્યા હતાં. તે સમયે એક દિવસ સીતાજીએ સોનાનું હરણ જોયું. આવું હરણ સીતાજીએ પહેલાં ક્યારેય જોયું હતું નહીં. સીતાજીએ શ્રીરામને તે હરણ લઇને આવવા માટે કહ્યું. શ્રીરામ પણ સીતાજીની ઇચ્છા પૂર્ણ કરવા માટે હરણ પાછળ જતાં રહ્યાં.

જોકે, તે હરણ હતું જ નહીં, રાવણના મામા મારીચ હતાં. જે રાવણના કહેવાથી વેશ બદલીને આવ્યાં હતાં, જેથી તેઓ સીતાનું હરણ કરી શકે. રામ પોતાની પત્નીની ઇચ્છા પૂર્ણ કરવા માટે ગયા અને લક્ષ્મણને સીતાજીની રક્ષા માટે છોડી ગયાં.

હરણની પાછળ ગયેલાં શ્રીરામજીએ જેવું બાણ છોડ્યું ત્યારે મારીચે રામના અવાજમાં લક્ષ્મણને બોલાવ્યાં. અવાજ સાંભળતાં જ સીતાએ લક્ષ્મણને કહ્યું કે તમારા ભાઈ સંકટમાં છે, જઇને તેમને બચાવો.

લક્ષ્મણે ઘણું સમજાવ્યું કે શ્રીરામનું કોઇ કશું જ બગાડી શકે નહીં, પરંતુ સીતાના કહેવાથી તેઓ શ્રીરામની શોધ કરવા જતાં રહ્યાં. લક્ષ્મણ રામજીને શોધવા ગયા પછી રાવણ ત્યાં સાધુ વેશમાં પહોંચી ગયાં.

સાધુના સ્વરૂપમાં રાવણે સીતાને કહ્યું કે તમારે આશ્રમની સીમા બહાર આવવું પડશે, ત્યારે જ હું દાન લઇશ. સીતા જેવા જ લક્ષ્મણ રેખામાથી બહાર આવ્યાં, રાવણે તેમનું હરણ કરી લીધું.

સીતા રાવણના છળને સમજી શક્યા નહીં અને રાવણે દેવીનું હરણ કરી લીધું. તે પછી રાવણે સીતાને અશોક વાટિકામાં બંદી બનાવીને રાખ્યાં હતાં. તે પછી શ્રીરામ વાનર સેના સાથે પહોંચ્યા અને રાવણનો વધ કર્યો. તે પછી દેવી સીતા આઝાદ થઇ શક્યાં.

લાઇફ મેનેજમેન્ટઃ-આ પ્રસંગથી બોધપાઠ મળી શકે છે કે સ્ત્રીઓએ અપરાધી પ્રવૃત્તિના બળવાન લોકો સાથે જ છળ કરનાર લોકોથી પણ સાવધાન રહેવું જોઇએ. જો છળ કરનાર લોકો અંગે નાની બેદરકારી પણ કરવામાં આવે તો ભયંકર પરેશાની ઊભી થઇ શકે છે.

