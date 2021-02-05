તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ક્વોટ:જે લોકો સતત કામ કરતાં રહે છે, તેમને દરેક જગ્યાએ માન-સન્માન મળે છે, એટલે આળસ કરવાથી બચવું જોઇએ

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • જે લોકો કોઇ કામની શરૂઆતમાં પોઝિટિવ રહે છે, તેમને સફળતા મળવાની શક્યતાઓ ખૂબ જ વધારે રહે છે

જંગલમાં સિંહને રાજા માનવામાં આવે છે. જંગલના અન્ય જાનવર સિંહને રાજા ઘોષિત કરતાં નથી, સિંહ કોઇના ઉપર આશ્રિત રહેતો નથી, તે પોતાના પરાક્રમથી જ રાજા બન જાય છે. ઠીક તેવી જ રીતે આપણે પણ આપણું કામ સાહસ સાથે કરતાં રહેવું જોઇએ. જે લોકો યોગ્ય દિસામાં કામ કરતાં રહે છે, તેમને ઘર-પરિવાર સાથે જ સમાજમાં પણ માન-સન્માન મળે છે.

અહીં જાણો આવા જ થોડા અન્ય વિચારો...

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

