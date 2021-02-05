તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સુવિચાર:આળસુ વ્યક્તિને વિદ્યા મળતી નથી, વિદ્યાહીનને ધન મળતું નથી, ધનહીનને મિત્ર મળતાં નથી

24 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

જે લોકો પોઝિટિવ વિચારો સાથે સવારની અને કામની શરૂઆત કરે છે, તેમને સફળતા ચોક્કસ મળે છે. નકારાત્મક વિચારના કારણે સરળ કામ પણ મુશ્કેલ થઇ જાય છે. આળસુ વ્યક્તિને વિદ્યા મળી શકતી નથી અને વિદ્યા વિના ધન મળતું નથી. જે લોકો પાસે ધન હોતું નથી, તેમણે મિત્રોનો સાથ પણ સરળતાથી મળી શકતો નથી.

