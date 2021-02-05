તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

7 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ ષટ્તિલા એકાદશી:આ દિવસે તલ દ્વારા ભગવાન વિષ્ણુની પૂજા થાય છે, આ વ્રત કરવાથી કન્યાદાન કરતાં પણ વધારે ફળ પ્રાપ્ત થાય છે

  • પદ્મ પુરાણ પ્રમાણે તલથી આ એકાદશીનું વ્રત કરવાથી તપસ્યા અને સોનાના દાન જેટલું પુણ્ય મળે છે

હિંદુ ધર્મમાં એકાદશી વ્રતને ખૂબ જ શુભ અને સર્વશ્રેષ્ઠ માનવામાં આવે છે. ષટતિલા એકાદશી વ્રત પોષ મહિનાના વદ પક્ષની અગિયારમી તિથિએ આવે છે. આ વખતે આ તિથિ 7 ફેબ્રુઆરી, રવિવારે આવી રહી છે. આ દિવસે કાળ તલથી ભગવાન વિષ્ણુની પૂજાનું વિશેષ મહત્ત્વ જણાવવામાં આવ્યું છે. આ દિવસે તલનું દાન કરવાથી જાણ્યે-અજાણ્યે થયેલાં દરેક પ્રકારના પાપ દૂર થાય છે. સાથે જ અનેક ગણું પુણ્ય પણ મળે છે.

પૂજાનું શુભ મુહૂર્તઃ-
કાશીના જ્યોતિષાચાર્ય પં. ગણેશ પ્રસાદ મિશ્રના જણાવ્યાં પ્રમાણે ષટતિલા એકાદશીએ શુભ મુહૂર્તમાં ભગવાન વિષ્ણુની પૂજા-અર્ચના, દાન-પુણ્ય અને કથા સાંભળવી શ્રેષ્ઠ માનવામાં આવે છે. ષટતિલા એકાદશીના દિવસે સવારે 07:55 થી 09:25 સુધી, સવારે 12:20 થી બપોરે 01:05 સુધી, બપોરે 02:34 થી 03:18 સુધી, સાંજે 06:05 થી 06:30 સુધી શ્રેષ્ઠ મુહૂર્ત છે.

ષટતિલા વ્રતનું મહત્ત્વઃ-
એકાદશીના દિવસે તલનું ખાસ મહત્ત્વ જણાવવામાં આવ્યું છે. સ્નાન, દાન, ભોજન, તર્પણ અને પ્રસાદ બધામાં તલનો ઉપયોગ કરવામાં આવે છે. તલ સ્નાન, તલનું ઉબટન, તલનો હવન, તલનું તર્પણ, તલનું ભોજન અને તલનું જ દાન કરવાના કારણે ષટતિલા એકાદશી કહેવાય છે. પુરાણો પ્રમાણે જેટલું પુણ્ય કન્યાદાન, હજારો વર્ષની તપસ્યા અને સોનાના દાન પછી મળે છે, તેનાથી અનેકગણું વધારે ફળ માત્ર ષટતિલા એકાદશીનું વ્રત કરવાથી વ્યક્તિને મળી જાય છે.

