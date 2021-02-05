તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

સંત કબીરની કથા:રોજ સારી વાતો વાંચવા-સાંભળવાથી ખરાબ કામ તરફ મન ભટકતું નથી

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

એક વ્યક્તિએ તેના દીકરાને કહ્યું કે, તારે રોજ પ્રવચન સાંભળવું જોઈએ. એક દિવસ તે છોકરો સંત કબીર પાસે પહોંચ્યો અને બોલ્યો, ગુરુદેવ, મેં ઘણો અભ્યાસ કર્યો છે. હું મારું ખરાબ-સારું ઘણી સારી રીતે જાણું છું, તેમ છતાં મારા પિતાએ મને સતત પ્રવચન સાંભળવાનું કહે છે. તમે જ કહો, મારે સત્સંગની શું જરૂર છે?

કબીરદાસે તે છોકરાની વાત બહુ ધ્યાનથી સાંભળી. ઉત્તર આપ્યા વગર એક હથોડી ઉપાડી અને જમીન પર ખીલ્લા પર મારી. તે છોકરો ચાલ્યો ગયો. બીજા દિવસે તે ફરીથી કબીર પાસે આવ્યો. છોકરાએ કહ્યું કે, મેં તમને કે પ્રશ્ન પૂછ્યો હતો, પરંતુ તમે જવાબ આપ્યો નહોતો. આથી હું આજે ફરીથી આવ્યો છું.

સંત કબીરે એકવાર ફરીથી હથોડી ઉપાડી અને તે ખીલ્લા પર મારી. છોકરાએ વિચાર્યું, કદાચ આજે પણ તેમનું મૌન છે. ત્રીજા દિવસે ફરીથી કબીરદાસ પાસે પહોંચ્યો અને ફરીથી તે જ વાત પૂછી.

કબીરદાસજીએ ફરીથી તે ખીલ્લા પર હથોડી મારી દીધી. હવે યુવક ચિંતિત થઈને બોલ્યો, તમે મારી વાતનો જવાબ કેમ આપી રહ્યા નથી? હું તમને ત્રણ દિવસથી એક પ્રશ્ન પૂછી રહ્યો છું.

ત્યારે સંત કબીરે કહ્યું કે, હું તને રોજ જવાબ આપી રહ્યો છું. આ ખીલ્લા પર હથોડી મારીને જમીન પર તેની પકડ મજબૂત કરી રહ્યો છું. જો હું આવું નહિ કરું તો તેની સાથે બાંધેલા પશુઓની હલન-ચલન કરવાથી કે પછી કોઈની ઠોકર લાગવાથી તે જમીનમાંથી નીકળી જશે.

સંત કબીરે સમજાવ્યું કે, પ્રવચન પણ આપણા માટે આવું જ કામ કરે છે. સારી વાતો આપણા મનરૂપી ખીલ્લા પર સતત પ્રહાર કરે છે, જેથી આપણી પવિત્ર ભાવનાઓ મક્કમ રહે. યુવકે કબીરને સાચી દિશા દેખાડી. રોજ સત્સંગ કરવાથી હૃદયમાં સત્ય મક્કમ બનાવે છે અને અસત્ય દૂર કરે છે. આથી સત્સંગ આપણા જીવનનું અનિવાર્ય અંગ હોવું જોઈએ.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો

Sponsored By

Astral Pipes
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ205-10 (75.5)
VSલાઈવ
ભારતભારત49-3 (31.0)
ભારત 156 રને ટ્રાયલ
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓગુલાબી આંખે જો તેરી દેખી... ગીત પર જોરદાર ઠૂમકા માર્યા ફારુક અબ્દુલ્લાએ, ડાન્સ કરતાં કરતાં અમરિંદરને પણ ખેંચી લાવ્યા - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે સમય થોડો મિશ્રિત પ્રભાવ લાવી રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી નજીકના સંબંધો વચ્ચે ચાલી રહેલાં મનમુટાવ દૂર થશે. તમારી મહેનત તથા કોશિશનું સાર્થક પરિણામ સામે આવી શકે છે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક સ્થળે જવાથી...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો