તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

પ્રેરક કથા:જે લોકો અન્યના સુખ અંગે વિચારે છે, તેમની મદદ ભગવાન પણ કરે છે

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • એક ગરીબ વ્યક્તિને સંતને કહ્યું કે તારી કિસ્મતમાં માત્ર પાંચ કોથળા અનાજ જ છે, એટલે ભગવાન તમને થોડું-થોડું આપી રહ્યા છે, જેથી તમને જીવનભર અનાજ મળી શકે

એક લાકડું કાપનાર વ્યક્તિ હતો. તે જંગલમાંથી લાકડું કાપીને આવતો અને ગામના બજારમાં વેચીને પોતાનું જીવન પસાર કરતો હતો. તેને આ કામ માટે માત્ર એટલાં જ રૂપિયા મળતાં હતાં કે તે થોડાં ભોજનની વ્યવસ્થા કરી શકતો હતો. તેનું જીવન અનેક પરેશાનીઓમાંથી પસાર થઇ રહ્યું હતું. જેના કારણે તે ખૂબ જ દુઃખી હતો.

એક દિવસ તે વ્યક્તિના ગામમાં એક વિદ્વાન સંત પહોંચ્યાં. સંતના દર્શન કરવા અને તેમના પ્રવચન સાંભળવા માટે લોકો દૂર-દૂરથી તે ગામમાં આવી રહ્યાં હતાં. તક મળતાં જ તે ગરીબ વ્યક્તિએ પોતાની પરેશાની સંતને જણાવી દીધી. તેણે સંતને કહ્યું કે તમે ભગવાનને પૂછો કે મારા જીવનમાં આટલી પરેશાની કેમ છે? સંતે તે વ્યક્તિને કહ્યું કે, ઠીક છે હું ભગવાનને પ્રાર્થના કરીશ.

થોડા દિવસ પછી તે વ્યક્તિ સંત પાસે ફરી પહોંચ્યો. સંતે તે વ્યક્તિને કહ્યું કે ભાઇ તારા નસીબમાં માત્ર પાંચ કોથળા અનાજ છે. એટલે ભગવાન તને થોડું-થોડું અનાજ આપી રહ્યાં છે. જેથી તને જીવનભર ભોજન મળતું રહે.

સંતની વાત સાંભળીને તે વ્યક્તિ પોતાના ઘરે પાછો ફર્યો. થોડા દિવસ પછી તે વ્યક્તિ ફરી સંત પાસે પહોંચ્યો અને કહ્યું કે, ગુરુજી તમે ભગવાનને કહો કે મને મારી કિસ્મતનું બધું જ અનાજ એકસાથે આપી દે. જેથી હું એક દિવસ તો ભરપેટ ભોજન કરી શકું. સંતે કહ્યું ઠીક છે હું તારી માટે ફરી પ્રાર્થના કરીશ.

બીજા દિવસે ગરીબ વ્યક્તિના ઘરે પાંચ કોથળા અનાજ પહોંચી ગયું. તેણે વિચાર્યું કે સંતે મારી માટે પ્રાર્થના કરી, એટલે ભગવાને મને આટલું અનાજ આપ્યું છે. તેણે ઘણું બધું ભોજન બનાવીને ખાધું અને ગામના ગરીબ લોકોમાં પણ વહેંચ્યું. બધાએ ખૂબ જ આશીર્વાદ આપ્યાં. બીજા દિવસે ફરી તેના ઘરે પાંચ કોથળા અનાજ આવી ગયું. તેણે ફરી એવું જ કર્યું, પોતે પણ ખાધું અને અન્ય લોકોને પણ જમાડ્યાં.

અનેક દિવસો સુધી આવું ચાલતું રહ્યું. પછી એક દિવસ તે સંત પાસે પહોંચ્યો અને સંપૂર્ણ વાત જણાવી. સંતે તેને કહ્યું કે ભાઇ તે તમારી કિસ્મતનું અનાજ અન્યને ખવડાવી દીધું એટલે ભગવાન તારા આ સારા કામથી પ્રસન્ન છે. એટલે તેઓ તને અન્ય જરૂરિયાતમંદ લોકોની કિસ્મતનું ભોજન પણ આપી રહ્યાં છે. જેથી તું તેમને ભરપેટ ભોજન કરાવી શકે.

સંતની વાત ગરીબ વ્યક્તિને સમજાઇ ગઇ. તે પછી તેણે અન્ય લોકોને ભોજન કરાવવાનું શરૂ રાખ્યું.

બોધપાઠ- આ કથાનો બોધપાઠ એવો છે કે જે લોકો અન્યના દુઃખ દૂર કરવા અંગે વિચારે છે. તેમની મદદ ભગવાન પણ કરે છે. એટલે દાન-પુણ્ય કરતાં રહેવું જોઇએ. દાન કરવાથી આપણાં જીવનમાં ફેરફાર આવી શકે છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓદિલ્હી પોલીસે લાલ કિલ્લા હિંસા મામલામાં આરોપી ઈકબાલ સિંહને અરેસ્ટ કર્યા, બે દિવસમાં બીજી ધરપકડ - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો