તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

મોક્ષ આપનાર પર્વ:શ્રવણ નક્ષત્ર અને 5 રાજયોગમાં મૌની અમાસ ઊજવાશે, આ દિવસે સ્નાન-દાન કરવાથી અનેક યજ્ઞનું પુણ્ય મળે છે

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • મૌની અમાસના દિવસે સ્નાન-દાન અને પૂજા-પાઠ માટે સૂર્યોદયથી સૂર્યાસ્ત સુધી પુણ્યકાળ રહેશે
  • બપોરે 1.30 વાગ્યા સુધી શ્રવણ નક્ષત્ર, ચંદ્રના આ નક્ષત્રમાં પિતૃઓ માટે શ્રાદ્ધ-તર્પણ કરવું વિશેષ શુભ રહેશે

શ્રવણ નક્ષત્રમાં મૌની અમાસ હોવાથી ધ્વજ નામનો શુભ યોગ બની રહ્યો છે. સાથે જ 5 રાજયોગમાં આ પર્વ શરૂ થઇ રહ્યો છે. આ દિવસે મકર રાશિમાં 6 ગ્રહો રહેશે તેમાંથી 5 ગ્રહ શ્રવણ નક્ષત્રમાં રહેશે. નક્ષત્રોની આ વિશેષ સ્થિતિમાં કરવામાં આવેલ સ્નાન-દાન અને પૂજા-પાઠનું અનેક ગણું ફળ મળશે. મૌની અમાસના પર્વમાં આવી સ્થિતિ 4 ફેબ્રુઆરી 1962માં બની હતી. જ્યારે મકર રાશિમાં આ બધા ગ્રહો હતાં.

5 રાજયોગમાં સ્નાન-દાન ખાસઃ-
કાશીના જ્યોતિષાચાર્ય પં. ગણેશ મિશ્રના જણાવ્યાં પ્રમાણે મૌની અમાસ પર્વમાં બની રહેલાં શશ, રૂચક, શંખ, પર્વત અને ગજકેસરી રાજયોગથી આ પર્વ વધારે ખાસ બની ગયો છે. આ શુભ યોગમાં કરવામાં આવેલાં સ્નાનથી જાણ્યે-અજાણ્યે થયેલાં પાપ દૂર થાય છે અને મોક્ષ પ્રાપ્ત થાય છે. આ શુભ યોગમાં કરવામાં આવેલ સામાન્ય દાનથી અનેક યજ્ઞો અને 6 પ્રકારના મહાદાનનું ફળ મળે છે.

આ દિવસે 6 ગ્રહ મકર રાશિમાં રહેશેઃ-
પં. મિશ્રના જણાવ્યાં પ્રમાણે આ વખતે મૌની અમાસના દિવસે સૂર્ય, ચંદ્ર, બુધ, ગુરુ, શુક્ર અને શનિ આ 6 ગ્રહ મકર રાશિમાં રહીને ષડગ્રહી યોગ બનાવશે. મકર રાશિના સ્વામી શનિદેવ છે. જે લોકોને સાડાસાતી અને ઢૈય્યા છે, સાથે જ રાહુ-કેતુથી પણ પરેશાન છે તેમણે મહા મહિનાની અમાસના દિવસે મૌન રહીને સ્નાન અને દાન કરવું જોઇએ. આ દિવસે ગાયને લીલું ઘાસ, જરૂરિયાતમંદ લોકોને ઊનના કપડાં અને અન્ય વસ્તુઓ દાન કરવી જોઇએ. આ દિવસે ધ્વજ યોગનું હોવું પણ ખૂબ જ વિશેષ શુભ ફળ આપનાર માનવામાં આવે છે.

ગુરુવારે અમાસ હોવી શુભ રહેશેઃ-
ગુરુવારે શ્રવણ અને ઘનિષ્ઠા નક્ષત્રોમાં મૌની અમાસ રહેશે. જેનાથી ધ્વજ અને શ્રીવત્સ નામના 2 શુભયોગ પણ રહેશે. જ્યોતિષ સંહિતા ગ્રંથોમા જણાવ્યાં પ્રમાણે ગુરુવારે અમાસ હોવી શુભ માનવામાં આવે છે. આ વખતે અમાસના દિવસે ગુરુ અને ચંદ્ર શ્રવણ નક્ષત્રમાં રહેશે. જેથી ગજકેસરી યોગ બની રહ્યો છે. આ કારણે આ પર્વ વધારે ખાસ બની ગયો છે. આ શુભયોગના કારણે નક્ષત્રોની અશુભ અસરમાં ઘટાડો આવશે.

પુણ્યકાળ સૂર્યોદયથી સૂર્યાસ્ત સુધીઃ-
11 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ રાતથી જ અમાસ શરૂ થઇ જશે અને આખો દિવસ રહેશે. તે પછી ગુરુવારે જ રાતે અમાસ તિથિ પૂર્ણ થઇ જશે. એટલે મૌની અમાસના દિવસે સ્નાન-દાન અને પૂજા-પાઠ માટે પુણ્યકાળ સૂર્યોદય સાથે જ શરૂ થઇ જશે. જે સૂર્યાસ્ત સુધી રહેશે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓકાસગંજમાં પોલીસ ટીમ પર હુમલો કરનાર એક આરોપીનું એન્કાઉન્ટર, સિપાહીને ઢોરમાર મારીને હત્યા કરી હતી - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો