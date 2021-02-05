તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

સ્નાન-દાનનો પર્વ:આજે કુંભ સંક્રાંતિ, રોગ અને પરેશાનીઓથી મુક્તિ મેળવવા માટે સૂર્યપૂજા કરવામાં આવે છે

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • કુંભ સંક્રાંતિ પછી ઋતુ બદલાય છે જેનાથી પ્રકૃતિમાં પોઝિટિવ ફેરફાર આવે છે

સૂર્યના એક રાશિથી બીજી રાશિમાં જવાની ક્રિયાને સંક્રાંતિ કહેવામાં આવે છે. આ સ્થિતિ એક જ વર્ષમાં 12 વખત થાય છે અને દરેક સંક્રાંતિનું અલગ મહત્ત્વ હોય છે. વિવિધ વાર અને નક્ષત્ર પ્રમાણે સંક્રાંતિનું ફળ અલગ રહે છે. સૂર્યના કુંભ રાશિમાં પ્રવેશને કુંભ સંક્રાંતિ કહેવામાં આવે છે. આજે સૂર્ય મકર રાશિમાંથી કુંભ રાશિમાં પ્રવેશ કરશે. આજે રાતે લગભગ 9 વાગીને 27 મિનિટે સૂર્ય કુંભ રાશિમાં પ્રવેશ કરી રહ્યો છે.

કાશીના જ્યોતિષાચાર્ય પં. ગણેશ મિશ્રના જણાવ્યાં પ્રમાણે આ દિવસે બ્રહ્મ મુહૂર્તમાં સૂર્ય પૂજા કરીને અર્ઘ્ય આપવાથી શારીરિક પરેશાનીઓ દૂર થાય છે. પરિવારમાં કોઇપણ સભ્ય ઉપર કોઇ મુશ્કેલી કે રોગ આવતો નથી. સાથે જ, ભગવાન આદિત્યના આશીર્વાદથી અનેક પ્રકારના દોષ પણ દૂર થાય છે. જેથી પ્રતિષ્ઠા અને માન-સન્માન પણ વધે છે. આ દિવસે ખાદ્ય વસ્તુઓ, વસ્ત્રો અને ગરીબોને દાન આપવાથી બગણું પુણ્ય મળે છે.

કુંભ સંક્રાંતિ પછી વાતાવરણમાં ફેરફાર થાય છેઃ-
કુંભ સંક્રાંતિને ખૂબ જ ખાસ માનવામાં આવે છે. કેમ કે, આ સમયે મહા મહિનાનો સુદ પક્ષ, ગુપ્ત નોરતા, વસંત પંચમી, રથ સાતમ અને જયા એકાદશી જેવા ખાસ પર્વ આવે છે. વાતાવરણમાં ફેરફાર થવા લાગે છે. તે પછી મીન અને મેષ સંક્રાંતિ દરમિયાન વસંત ઋતુની શરૂઆત થાય છે.

કુંભ સંક્રાંતિમાં તીર્થ સ્નાનઃ-
જ્યોતિષ શાસ્ત્રોમાં સૂર્યને બધા ગ્રહોના પિતા માનવામાં આવે છે. સૂર્યના ઉત્તરાયણ અને દક્ષિણાયન હોવાથી જ વાતાવરણ અને ઋતુઓમાં ફેરફાર થવા લાગે છે. હિંદુ ધર્મમાં સંક્રાંતિનું ખૂબ જ મહત્ત્વ હોય છે. એટલે તેને પર્વ કહેવામાં આવે છે. આ પર્વમાં સૂર્યોદય પહેલા નાહવું અને ખાસ કરીને ગંગા સ્નાનનું ખૂબ જ મહત્ત્વ છે. ગ્રંથો પ્રમાણે સંક્રાંતિ પર્વમાં તીર્થ સ્નાન કરનાર લોકોને બ્રહ્મલોક મળે છે. દેવી પુરાણમાં ઉલ્લેખવામાં આવ્યું છે કે સંક્રાંતિના દિવસોમાં જે સ્નાન કરતું નથી તે અનેક બીમારીઓથી પરેશાન રહે છે. સંક્રાંતિના દિવસે દાન અને પુણ્ય કામ કરવાની પરંપરા વર્ષોથી ચાલી રહી છે.

કુંભ સંક્રાંતિ મુહૂર્તઃ 12 ફેબ્રુઆરી, શુક્રવાર
શુભ મુહૂર્ત - બપોરે 12:45 થી સાંજે 6:17 સુધી (5 કલાક 32 મિનિટ)
મહાપુણ્ય કાળ- સાંજે 4:30 થી 6:19 સુધી (1 કલાક 51 મિનિટ)

કુંભ સંક્રાંતિનું મહત્ત્વઃ-
હિંદુ ધર્મમાં પૂનમ, અમાસ અને એકાદશી તિથિનું જેટલું મહત્ત્વ છે તેટલું જ મહત્ત્વ સંક્રાંતિ તિથિનું પણ છે. સંક્રાંતિના દિવસે સ્નાન ધ્યાન અને દાન કરવાથી દેવલોકની પ્રાપ્તિ થાય છે. કુંભ સંક્રાંતિના દિવસે સવારે જાગીને સ્નાન કરો અને સ્નાનના પાણીમાં તલ મિક્સ કરો. સ્નાન પછી સૂર્યદેવને અર્ઘ્ય આપો. તે પછી મંદિરમાં જઇને શ્રદ્ધા પ્રમાણે દાન કરો. પોતાની ઇચ્છાથી બ્રાહ્મણોને ભોજન કરાવો. તેલ-ઘી વિના બનેલી તથા ગોળની બનેલી વસ્તુઓનું સેવન કરો.

