આજે કરવાચોથ:ચોથના દિવસે ચંદ્રની વધારે રાહ કેમ જોવામાં આવે છે? અમદાવાદમાં અંદાજે 8.42 વાગ્યે ચંદ્રનાં દર્શન, જાણો અન્ય શહેરનાં ચંદ્રદર્શનનો સમય

30 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • ચંદ્ર દેખાય નહીં તો ચંદ્રોદયનો સમય જોઈને પૂજા કરી શકાય છે અને વ્રત પણ ખોલી શકાય છે

આજે કરવાચોથ છે. પતિના લાંબા આયુષ્ય અને સમૃદ્ધિની કામનાથી મહિલાઓ આખો દિવસ ભોજન કર્યા વિના અને પાણી પીધા વિના વ્રત રાખશે. સાંજે ચંદ્રનાં દર્શન કરીને અર્ઘ્ય આપવામાં આવશે. આ દિવસે સૌથી વધારે ચંદ્રની રાહ જોવામાં આવે છે. સામાન્ય રીતે ચંદ્રનાં દર્શન જલદી થઈ જાય છે, પરંતુ ચોથના દિવસે ચંદ્રોદયમાં વધારે સમય લાગે છે. એ પાછળ ભૌગોલિક અને જ્યોતિષીય કારણ છે.

ખગોળ વિજ્ઞાનમાં ચંદ્ર અને પૃથ્વીની ગતિઃ-
-પૂનમના દિવસે સૂર્ય અને ચંદ્ર 180 ડિગ્રીએ હોય છે, એટલે સામસામે હોય છે, એટલે પૂર્ણિમાએ સૂર્યાસ્ત થતાં જ ચંદ્ર પૂર્વથી ઉદય થાય છે.

- ચંદ્ર, પૃથ્વી તરફ અને પૃથ્વી, સૂર્યની પરિક્રમા કરીને આગળ વધે છે.

- પૃથ્વીની ગતિને કારણે ચંદ્ર રોજ લગભગ 12 ડિગ્રી પૃથ્વીથી પાછળ થઇ જાય છે.

- આ પ્રકારે ચોથ તિથિએ ચંદ્ર પૃથ્વીથી લગભગ 48 ડિગ્રી પાછળ અને આકારમાં નાનો થઇ જાય છે.

- પોતાના અંતરને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં ચંદ્રને રોજ લગભગ 48 મિનિટ વધારે લાગે છે.

- આ કારણે ચોથના દિવસે સૂર્યાસ્ત પછી લગભગ 2.30 કલાક મોડો ચંદ્ર દેખાય છે.

ચંદ્રનાં દર્શન ન થાય ત્યારે પણ પૂજા થઈ શકે છેઃ-

કાશીના જ્યોતિષાચાર્ય પં. ગણેશ મિશ્રના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, સૂર્ય અને ચંદ્ર ક્યારેય અસ્ત થતા નથી, પરંતુ પૃથ્વીને કારણે આપણે એને જોઇ શકતા નથી. એવામાં જ્યોતિષીય ગણનાની મદદથી ચંદ્રને જોવાનો સમય બતાવવામાં આવે છે, જેને સામાન્ય ભાષામાં ચંદ્રોદય કહેવામાં આવે છે, એટલે કરવાચોથના દિવસે ચંદ્રોદયના સમય પ્રમાણે પૂજા કરવામાં આવે છે. દેશના થોડા ભાગમાં ભૌગોલિક સ્થિતિ અથવા વાતાવરણમાં પ્રદૂષણને કારણે ચંદ્રદર્શન થઇ શકતાં નથી, જો ચંદ્ર દેખાય નહીં તો પંચાંગના સમય પ્રમાણે ચંદ્રોદયની દિશા તરફ પૂજા કરી લેવી જોઇએ અને ચંદ્રને અર્ઘ્ય આપવું જોઇએ. આવું કરવાથી દોષ લાગતો નથી.

મહાભારતમાં ચંદ્રપૂજા અને વ્રતઃ-

પં. મિશ્રાના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, મહાભારતકાળથી આ વ્રત કરવામાં આવી રહ્યું છે. કૃષ્ણના કહેવાથી દ્રૌપદીએ અર્જુન માટે આ વ્રત કર્યું હતું. અજ્ઞાતવાસમાં અર્જુન તપસ્યા કરવા નીલગિરી પર્વત ઉપર જતો રહ્યો હતો. દ્રૌપદીએ અર્જુનની રક્ષા માટે ભગવાન કૃષ્ણ પાસે મદદ માગી. તેમણે દ્રૌપદીને તેવો જ ઉપવાસ રાખવાનું કહ્યું, જેવો માતા પાર્વતીએ ભગવાન શિવ માટે રાખ્યો હતો. દ્રૌપદીએ ઉપવાસ કર્યો અને થોડા સમય પછી અર્જુન સુરક્ષિત પાછા ફર્યો. આ વ્રતમાં દ્રૌપદીએ ભગવાન શ્રીકૃષ્ણની પૂજા ચંદ્ર સ્વરૂપમાં કરી હતી.

રામચરિતમાનસમાં ચંદ્રની પૂજાઃ-

રામચરિતમાનસના લંકાકાંડ પ્રમાણે, શ્રીરામ જ્યારે સમુદ્ર પાર કરીને લંકા પહોંચ્યા ત્યારે તેમણે સાથીઓને ચંદ્રની વચ્ચે રહેલી કાળાશ અંગે પૂછ્યું. બધાએ પોતાના વિવેક પ્રમાણે જવાબ આપ્યો. શ્રીરામે સમજાવતાં કહ્યું, ચંદ્ર અને વિષ સમુદ્ર મંથન દરમિયાન બહાર આવ્યાં હતાં. વિષ ચંદ્રનો ભાઈ છે. એટલે તેમણે વિષને પોતાના હ્રદયમાં સ્થાન આપ્યું છે. પોતાનાં વિષયુક્ત કિરણોને ફેલાવીને તે વિયોગી નર-નારીને જલાવતો રહે છે.

આ સંપૂર્ણ પ્રસંગનો મનોવૈજ્ઞાનિક પક્ષ એ છે કે જે પતિ-પત્ની કોઈ કારણવશ એક-બીજાથી જુદા થઈ જાય છે, ચંદ્રની વિષયુક્ત કિરણો તેમને વધુ કષ્ટ પહોંચાડે છે, એટલે કરવાચોથ પર ચંદ્રની પૂજા કરી મહિલાઓ એવી કામના કરે છે કે કોઈપણ કારણે તેમને તેમના પ્રિયતમનો વિયોગ ન સહન કરવો પડે. આ જ કારણ છે કે કરવાચોથના દિવસે ચંદ્રની પૂજા કરવાનું વિધાન છે.

