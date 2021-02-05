તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ગુપ્ત નવરાત્રિ 12 થી 21 સુધી:આજથી શરૂ થતા ગુપ્ત નોરતામાં 5 શુભ યોગ બનશે, તિથિ વધારે હોવાથી આ પર્વ 10 દિવસનો રહેશે

13 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • નવા કામની શરૂઆત અને દરેક પ્રકારની ખરીદદારી કરવા માટે 7 દિવસ વિશેષ યોગ રહેશે

આજથી મહા મહિનાના ગુપ્ત નોરતા શરૂ થઇ ગયા છે. જે 21 ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધી રહેશે. તંત્ર-મંત્ર સાધના માટે ખાસ માનવામાં આવતાં આ ગુપ્ત નોરતામાં થોડા ખાસ અને શુભ યોગ બનશે. ગુપ્ત નવરાત્રિમા મંત્ર સિદ્ધિ માટે માતાની પૂજા-અર્ચના કરવાનું વિધાન છે. આ દિવસોમાં માતાન નવ શક્તિઓ અને દસ મહાવિદ્યાઓના રૂપમાં દેવી દુર્ગાની વિશેષ પૂજા કરવામાં આવે છે. આ પૂજા અને અનુષ્ઠાન કોઇ ખાસ ઇચ્છાને પૂર્ણ કરવાની કામના સાથે પણ કરવામાં આવે છે. આ નવ દિવસોમાં ગુપ્ત રૂપથી કોઇ ખાસ મંત્રજાપથી દેવીની પૂજા કરવામાં આવે છે.

સર્વાર્થસિદ્ધિ અને અમૃતસિદ્ધિ સહિત 7 શુભ યોગઃ-
કાશીના જ્યોતિષાચાર્ય પં. ગણેશ મિશ્રના જણાવ્યાં પ્રમાણે આ વખતે છઠ્ઠી તિથિ વધવાથી નવરાત્રિ 9ની જગ્યાએ 10 દિવસ રહેશે. નવરાત્રિમાં કોઇ ખાસ યોગ પણ રહેશે. 10 દિવસોમાંથી 7 દિવસ એવા વિશેષ યોગ રહેશે જેમાં કોઇપણ પ્રકારની ખરીદદારી અને શુભ કામ કરવું ફળદાયી રહેશે. આ દિવસોમાં 1 ત્રિપુષ્કર, 2-2 અમૃતસિદ્ધિ અને રાજયોગ, 3 સર્વાર્થસિદ્ધિ અને 4 રવિયોગ રહેશે. આ શુભ સંયોગમાં નવા કામની શરૂઆત સાથે જ ઘરેણાં, ફર્નીચર અને નવા કપડાની ખરીદદારી કરવી શુભ મનાય છે.

પ્રોપર્ટી અને વાહન ખરીદદારી માટે પાંચ દિવસઃ-
ગુપ્ત નવરાત્રિમાં પ્રોપર્ટી અને વાહન ખરીદદારી માટે પાંચ દિવસ શુભ રહેશે. તેમાં 13,14,16,17 અને 21 તારીખના રોજ પ્રોપર્ટી અને રિયલ અસ્ટેટમાં રોકાણ કરવાનું વિશેષ મુહૂર્ત છે. સાથે જ આ દિવસોમાં દરેક પ્રકારની ખરીદદારી કરવી પણ શુભ રહેશે.

વર્ષમાં 4 નોરતા આવે છેઃ-
વર્ષમાં ચાર નવરાત્રિ આવે છે. વાસંતી અને શારદીય નવરાત્રિ. આ બંને નવરાત્રિમાં માતા દુર્ગાના નવ સ્વરૂપોની આરાધના કરવામાં આવે છે. બે વાર ગુપ્ત નવરાત્રિ આવે છે. એક અષાઢના મહિનામાં અને બીજી મહા મહિનામાં. તેમાં માતા ભગવતીની 10 વિદ્યાઓની આરાધના અને તંત્ર-મંત્ર સાધના કરવામાં આવે છે.

કયા દિવસે કયો શુભ યોગઃ-

દિવસ અને વારશુભ યોગસમય
13 ફેબ્રુઆરી, શનિવારત્રિપુષ્કર યોગબપોરે 3:11થી બીજા દિવસે સવાર સુધી
14 ફેબ્રુઆરી, રવિવારસર્વાર્થસિદ્ધિ યોગસાંજે 4:30થી બીજા દિવસે સવાર સુધી
15 ફેબ્રુઆરી, સોમવારરવિયોગસૂર્યોદયથી સૂર્યાસ્ત સુધી
16 ફેબ્રુઆરી, મંગળવારસર્વાર્થસિદ્ધિ યોગ, રવિયોગ અને અમૃતસિદ્ધિ યોગરાતે સાડા 8થી બીજા દિવસે સવાર સુધી
17 ફેબ્રુઆરી, બુધવારરવિયોગસવારે સૂર્યોદયથી રાતે 12 વાગ્યા સુધી
20 ફેબ્રુઆરી, શનિવારસર્વાર્થસિદ્ધિ યોગ અને અમૃતસિદ્ધિ યોગસવારે સૂર્યોદયથી બીજા દિવસે સૂર્યોદય સુધી
21 ફેબ્રુઆરી, રવિવારરવિયોગસવારે 8:45થી બીજા દિવસે સૂર્યોદય સુધી

