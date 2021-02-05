તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

12 થી 21 ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધી ગુપ્ત નવરાત્રિ:એક વર્ષમાં ચારવાર નવરાત્રિ આવે છે, ઉત્સવનો સમય વાતાવરણ સાથે જોડાયેલો છે

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • મહા-અષાઢ મહિનામાં ગુપ્ત નવરાત્રિ અને ચૈત્ર-આસો મહિનામાં સામાન્ય નવરાત્રિ આવે છે

શુક્રવાર, 12 ફેબ્રુઆરી એટલે આજે મહા મહિનાની ગુપ્ત નવરાત્રિ શરૂ થઇ રહી છે. મહા મહિના સિવાય અષાઢ મહિનામાં પણ ગુપ્ત નવરાત્રિમાં ગુપ્ત સાધનાઓ કરવામાં આવે છે. ચૈત્ર અને આસો મહિનાની નવરાત્રિમાં બધા ભક્તો દેવી માતાના અલગ-અલગ સ્વરૂપોની પૂજા કરે છે.

ઉજ્જૈનના જ્યોતિષાચાર્ય પં. મનીષ શર્મના જણાવ્યાં પ્રમાણે એક વર્ષમાં ચારવાર નવરાત્રિ આવે છે. દેવી પૂજાના આ ઉત્સવનો સંબંધ વાતાવરણ સાથે પણ છે. નવરાત્રિ બે ઋતુઓના સંધિકાળમાં ઊજવવામાં આવે છે. સંધિકાળ એટલે એક ઋતુના જવાનો અને બીજી ઋતુના આવવાનો સમય. હાલ ઠંડી પૂર્ણ થઇ રહી છે અને ગરમીની શરૂઆત થવાની છે. આવા સમયમાં મહા મહિનાની ગુપ્ત નવરાત્રિ ઊજવવામાં આવે છે. નવરાત્રિના દિવસોમાં પૂજા-પાઠ સાથે જ ભક્ત વ્રત-ઉપવાસ પણ રાખવામાં આવે છે. ઋતુઓના સંધિકાળમાં ખાન-પાનને લગતી સાવધાની રાખવાથી આપણે સિઝનલ બીમારીઓથી બચી શકીએ છીએ.

નવરાત્રિમાં વ્રત કરવાથી સ્વાસ્થ્યને લાભ મળે છેઃ-
નવરાત્રિના દિવસોમાં વ્રત-ઉપવાસ કરવાથી સ્વાસ્થ્યને લાભ મળે છે. આ સમય વાતાવરણ પરિવર્તનનો રહે છે. એવામાં ઘણાં લોકો સિઝનલ બીમારીઓ જેમ કે, શરદી-તાવ, પેટમાં દુખાવો, અપચા જેવી સમસ્યાઓની ચપેટમાં આવી જાય છે. આયુર્વેદમાં રોગથી બચવા માટે લંધન નામની એક વિધિ ઉલ્લેખવામાં આવી છે. આ વિધિ પ્રમાણે વ્રત કરવાથી પણ રોગોથી બચી શકાય છે.

વ્રત કરવાથી ભક્તિમાં એકાગ્રતા જળવાયેલી રહે છેઃ-
અન્નનો ત્યાગ કરવાથી અપચાની સમસ્યા રહેતી નથી. ફળાહાર કરવાથી શરીરને જરૂરી ઊર્જા મળતી રહે છે. ફળ સરળતાથી પચાવી પણ શકાય છે. દેવી પૂજા કરનાર ભક્તોની દિનચર્યા સંયમિત રહે છે, જેનાથી આળસ દૂર થાય છે. સવારે જલ્દી જાગવું અને પૂજા-પાઠ, ધ્યાન કરવાથી મન શાંત રહે છે. ગુસ્સા અને અન્ય ખરાબ વિચાર દૂર થાય છે. આ દિવસોમાં જો અનાજનું સેવન કરવામાં આવે તો આળસ વધી શકે છે, જેના કારણે પૂજામાં એકાગ્રતા જળવાઇ શકતી નથી.

