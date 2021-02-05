તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

21 ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધી ગુપ્ત નવરાત્રિ:આજે કુંભ સંક્રાંતિ અને પંચગ્રહી યોગમાં નવરાત્રિની શરૂઆત શુભફળદાયી રહેશે

20 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • દેવગુરુ બૃહસ્પતિના ઉદય થવાથી આ નવરાત્રિમાં દેવીન આરાધના કરવાથી શુભફળ અનેકગણું વધી જશે

12 થી 21 ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધી મહા મહિનાની નવરાત્રિ રહેશે. આ વખતે ગુપ્ત નવરાત્રિ માતાના પવિત્ર દિવસ શુક્રવારથી શરૂ થઇ રહી છે. સાથે જ, કુંભ સંક્રાંતિ પર્વ પણ હોવાથી તેનું મહત્ત્વ વધી ગયું છે. આ નવરાત્રિમાં છઠ્ઠી તિથિ વધી જવાથી 9ની જગ્યાએ 10 દિવસ સુધી દેવી આરાધના કરવામાં આવી શકે છે. આ દિવસોમાં દસ મહાવિદ્યાઓની પૂજા કરવાની પરંપરા છે. જેને કોઇના દેખતાં કરી શકાય નહીં. એટલે જ તેને ગુપ્ત નવરાત્રિ કહેવામાં આવે છે.

પંચગ્રહી યોગમાં ઘટ સ્થાપનાઃ-
રાજસ્થાનના કલ્લાજી વૈદિક વિશ્વવિદ્યાલયના જ્યોતિષાચાર્ય ડો. મૃત્યુજ્જય કુમાર તિવારીના જણાવ્યાં પ્રમાણે મકર રાશિમાં બની રહેલાં ગજકેસરી, બુધાદિત્ય અને વિશેષ પંચગ્રહી યોગમાં ઘટ સ્થાપના થવાથી દેવીની આરાધનાથી શુભફળ અનેકગણું વધી જશે. સાથે જ, દેવ ગુરુ બૃહસ્પતિના ઉદય થવાથી આ નવરાત્રિ શુભફળ આપનારી રહેશે. નક્ષત્રોની વિશેષ સ્થિતિમાં ગુપ્ત નવરાત્રિ શરૂ થવાથી દેશ ઉપર થતી ગ્રહોની અશુભ અસરમાં ઘટાડો આવી શકે છે.

માનસિક શુદ્ધિનો અવસરઃ-
ગુપ્ત નવરાત્રિ આધ્યાત્મિક રૂપથી પણ ખાસ છે. આ પર્વ આત્મિક અને માનસિક શુદ્ધિનો ઉત્સવ છે. તેને ચેતનાનો પર્વ પણ કહેવામાં આવે છે. આ નવ દિવસોમાં વ્રત-ઉપવાસ સાથે જ નિયમ અને સંયમનું પાલન કરવામાં આવે છે. આવું કરતી સમયે પોતાના મનને અને ઇન્દ્રિઓને કાબૂમાં રાખવામાં આવે છે. જેનાથી મન પવિત્ર રહે છે અને બ્રહ્મચર્યનું પાલન થવાથી બુદ્ધિ અને ચેતના પણ વધે છે.

દસ મહાવિદ્યાઓઃ-
દેવી દુર્ગાની ગુપ્ત સાધના અને તંત્ર-મંત્ર સાધના માટે ગુપ્ત નવરાત્રિમાં દેવી કાળી, તારા, ત્રિપુર સુંદરી, ભુવનેશ્વરી, છિન્નમસ્તા, ત્રિપુર ભૈરવ, બગલામુખી, માતંગી અને માતા કમલાની પૂજા કરવામાં આવે છે. આ જ દસ મહાવિદ્યાઓ છે. વિદ્વાનો પ્રમાણે તેની પૂજા અને સાધના કરવાથી દરેક પ્રકારની પરેશાનીઓ દૂર થવા લાગે છે અને મનોકામનાઓ પણ પૂર્ણ થઇ જાય છે.

મહાકાળ સંહિતામાં 4 નવરાત્રિનો ઉલ્લેખ છેઃ-
વર્ષમાં બે વાર ગુપ્ત નવરાત્રિ આવે છે. પહેલી મહા સુદ પક્ષમાં અને બીજી અષાઢ સુદ પક્ષમાં. આ પ્રકારે વર્ષમાં કુલ ચાર નવરાત્રિ આવે છે. આ ચારેય નવરાત્રિ ઋતુ પરિવર્તનના સમયે ઊજવવામાં આવે છે. મહાકાળ સંહિતા અને તમામ શાક્ત ગ્રંથોમાં આ ચારેય નવરાત્રિનું મહત્ત્વ ઉલ્લેખવામાં આવ્યું છે. તેમાં વિશેષ પ્રકારની ઇચ્છા પૂર્તિ તથા સિદ્ધિ પ્રાપ્ત કરવા માટે પૂજા અને અનુષ્ઠાન કરવામાં આવે છે.

તંત્ર સાધના અને ગુપ્ત પૂજાઃ-
આ વખતે મહા મહિનાની ગુપ્ત નવરાત્રિ 12 થી 21 ફેબ્રુઆરી સુધી રહેશે. નવરાત્રિમાં જ્યાં ભગવતીના નવ સ્વરૂપોની આરાધના કરવામાં આવે છે, ત્યાં ગુપ્ત નવરાત્રિમાં દેવીની દસ મહાવિદ્યાની પૂજા થાય છે. ગુપ્ત નવરાત્રિની આરાધનાનું વિશેષ મહત્ત્વ છે અને સાધકો માટે તે વિશેષ ફળદાયક છે. સામાન્ય નવરાત્રિમાં મોટાભાગે સાત્વિક અને તાંત્રિક પૂજા બંને થાય છે, ત્યાં જ ગુપ્ત નવરાત્રિમાં મોટાભાગે તાંત્રિક પૂજા જ કરવામાં આવે છે. આ દિવસોમાં મોટાભાગે વધારે ચર્ચા કરવામાં આવતી નથી, પોતાની સાધનાને ગુપ્ત રાખવામાં આવે છે. માન્યતા છે કે ગુપ્ત નવરાત્રિમાં પૂજા અને મનોકામના જેટલી વધારે ગુપ્ત હોય, સફળતા તેટલી જ વધારે મળશે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓવડોદરાનું 1800ની વસતિ ધરાવતું નડા ગામ બન્યું ડિજિટલ, 34 CCTVથી સજ્જ થતાં ચોરીઓ અટકી ગઈ, બાળકોના અભ્યાસ પર પણ નજર રહે છે - ઓરિજિનલ - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- બાળકોની કોઇ સમસ્યાનો ઉકેલ લાવવામાં તમારું વિશેષ યોગદાન રહેશે. સમય ઉન્નતિદાયક છે. મિત્રો તથા સંબંધીઓ પાસેથી સહયોગ મળશે. કોઇ નવી જવાબદારી તમે સ્વીકાર કરશો અને તેને પૂર્ણ કરવામાં પણ સક્ષમ રહેશો...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો