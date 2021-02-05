તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

આજનો જીવનમંત્ર:પતિ-પત્નીએ દરેક ધાર્મિક કાર્ય એકબીજાની સંમતિ લઈને કરવું જોઈએ

એક કલાક પહેલાલેખક: પંડિત વિજયશંકર મહેતા
  • કૉપી લિંક

એક દિવસ શિવજીને રામકથા સાંભળવાનું મન થયું. તેમણે સતી દેવીને કહ્યું, તમે મારી સાથે ચાલો. હું રામકથા સાંભળવા અગસ્ત્ય ઋષિના આશ્રમે જઈ રહ્યો છું. સતી દક્ષ પ્રજાપતિની દીકરી હતાં. દક્ષની જેમ સતી પણ ઘણા વિદ્વાન હતા. દેવી દરેક કામ તર્કને આધારે કરતા હતા. તેમને કથા સાંભળવી ગમતી નહોતી, પરંતુ પતિની ઈચ્છા સાંભળી તેઓ તૈયાર થઇ ગયા.

જ્યારે પતિ-પત્ની બંને કથામાં બેઠા ત્યારે શિવજી બહુ ધ્યાનથી કથા સાંભળી રહ્યા હતા, પરંતુ સતીનું ધ્યાન આજુબાજુ ભટકી રહ્યું હતું. કથા પૂરી થયા પછી બંને પરત આવી રહ્યા હતા ત્યારે રામલીલા ચાલી રહી હતી. સીતાનું અપહરણ થઇ ગયું હતું અને રામ રડી રહ્યા હતા. રામને જોઈને શિવજીએ સતીને કહ્યું, જુઓ, આપણે જેમની કથા સાંભળીને આવી રહ્યા છીએ તેમના દર્શન પણ થઇ ગયા. કથા આ રીતે સાંભળવી જોઈએ.

સતીએ કહ્યું, આ ભગવાન રામ કેવી રીતે હોય શકે છે ? આ તો રડી રહ્યા છે. દેવીએ શિવજી સાથે આ વાતને લઈને ચર્ચા કરી અને શ્રીરામની પરીક્ષા લેવા જતા રહ્યા.

સતીએ દેવી સીતાનું રૂપ ધારણ કર્યું અને તેઓ શ્રીરામ સામે પહોંચી ગયા. શ્રીરામ તેમને જોઈને ઓળખી ગયા કે આ સતી છે. આ રીતે સતી પોતાની જ પરીક્ષામાં નિષ્ફ્ળ ગયા.

ત્યાંથી પરત આવીને સતી શિવજી પાસે પહોંચ્યા. સતીએ શિવજીને કહ્યું, મેં તો શિવજીની કોઈ પરીક્ષા લીધી નથી.

શિવજીને સતીની આદતો ખબર હતી. તેમણે ધ્યાન કર્યું અને જાણી લીધું કે સતી દેવીએ શ્રીરામની પરીક્ષા કઈ રીતે લીધી હતી. એ પછી શિવજીએ કહ્યું, તમે સીતા માતાનો વેશ ધારણ કર્યો, આથી હું તમારો ત્યાગ કરું છું.

આ પ્રસંગ પછી શિવજી અને સતીનું દામ્પત્ય જીવન ખરાબ થયું.

બોધપાઠ: પતિ-પત્નીએ એકબીજાની વાત પર વિશ્વાસ કરવો જોઈએ. ઘણાં એવા કામ હોય છે, જે બંનેને સંમતિ લઇ કરવા જોઈએ. ખાસ કરીને જ્યારે પણ કોઈ ધાર્મિક કામ કરીએ છીએ ત્યારે બંને ખુશ હોવા જોઈએ. જે લોકો વધારે ભણ્યા-ગણ્યા અને સમજદાર છે, તેમણે મંદિરમાં, કથા સાંભળી વખતે કે કોઈ પ્રવચનમાં પોતાની વિચારશક્તિને આરામ આપવો જોઈએ. આ જગ્યાએથી સારી વાતો જાણવા મળે છે, તેને ગ્રહણ કરવી જઈએ. વિદ્વાન તો શિવજી પણ છે, પરંતુ તેમને ખબર હતી કે સત્સંગમાં એક સામાન્ય વ્યક્તિની જેમ શ્રેષ્ઠ બનવું જોઈએ. પોતાને શ્રેષ્ઠ બનાવીને આપણે બીજાની સારી વાતો ગ્રહણ ના કરી શકીએ.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો

Sponsored By

Astral Pipes
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ205-10 (75.5)
VSલાઈવ
ભારતભારત49-3 (30.5)
ભારત 156 રને ટ્રાયલ
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓગુલાબી આંખે જો તેરી દેખી... ગીત પર જોરદાર ઠૂમકા માર્યા ફારુક અબ્દુલ્લાએ, ડાન્સ કરતાં કરતાં અમરિંદરને પણ ખેંચી લાવ્યા - ઈન્ડિયા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે સમય થોડો મિશ્રિત પ્રભાવ લાવી રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી નજીકના સંબંધો વચ્ચે ચાલી રહેલાં મનમુટાવ દૂર થશે. તમારી મહેનત તથા કોશિશનું સાર્થક પરિણામ સામે આવી શકે છે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક સ્થળે જવાથી...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો