આજનો જીવનમંત્ર:એકાગ્રતા સાથે જે પણ કામ કરવામાં આવે છે, તેમાં સફળતા જરૂર મળે છે

એક કલાક પહેલાલેખક: પંડિત વિજયશંકર મહેતા
  • કૉપી લિંક

વાર્તા- સ્વામી વિવેકાનંદ જ્યારે વિદેશમાં હતાં, ત્યારે એક દિવસ તેઓ સુમસાન ક્ષેત્રમાં ફરી રહ્યા હતાં. ત્યાં એક નદી હતી. તેમણે જોયું કે નદી પાસે થોડા યુવકો બંદૂકથી પાણીમાં નિશાન લગાવી રહ્યા હતાં.

વિવેકાનંદજી પણ તે યુવકો પાસે પહોંચ્યાં. યુવકો ખાલી ઇંડામાં બંદૂકના નિશાન લગાવવાની કોશિશ કરી રહ્યાં હતાં, પરંતુ તેમનું એકપણ નિશાન યોગ્ય લાગી રહ્યું ન હતું. જ્યારે યુવકોએ ભારતીય સંન્યાસીને જોયા ત્યારે તેઓ હસવા લાગ્યાં અને સ્વામીજીને પૂછ્યું, શું તમે નિશાન લગાવી શકો છો?

વિવેકાનંદજી દરેક કામ ખૂબ જ દક્ષતા સાથે કરતાં હતાં. તેમણે યુવકોના હાથમાંથી બંદૂક લીધી અને ખૂબ જ સાવધાની સાથએ નિશાન સાધવા ઉપર ધ્યાન આપ્યું. સંપૂર્ણ એકાગ્રતા સાથે તેમણે પહેલી ગોળી ચલાવી ત્યારે તે સીધી ઇંડાને વાગી. સ્વામીજીએ આવું નિશાન એક નહીં અનેક વાર લગાવ્યું. આ જોઇને બધા યુવકો આશ્ચર્ય પામ્યાં. તેઓ વિચારી રહ્યા હતાં કે આ પ્રકારનું નિશાન તો કોઇ મોટા નિશાનેબાજ જ લગાવી શકે છે.

યુવકોએ પૂછ્યું, શું તમે પહેલાં પણ નિશાનેબાજીનો અભ્યાસ કર્યો છે?

વિવેકાનંદ બોલ્યાં, મેં એકાગ્રતાનો અભ્યાસ કર્યો છે. પછી તે બંદૂક ચલાવવાનું હોય, પુસ્તક વાંચવાનું કે તીર ચલાવવાનું હોય.

સ્વામીજી હંમેશાં કહેતાં હતાં, મને અર્જુનનો એક પ્રસંગ ખૂબ જ યાદ છે. જ્યારે દ્રોણાચાર્યે અર્જુનને પૂછ્યું હતું કે તને પોપટની આંખ સિવાય અન્ય શું જોવા મળી રહ્યું છે. ત્યારે અર્જુને ઉત્તર આપ્યો કે મને તો માત્ર પોપટની આંખ જોવા મળી રહી છે. તેને જ એકાગ્રતા કહેવામાં આવે છે.

બોધપાઠ- અહીં સ્વામીજીએ સંદેશ આપ્યો કે કામ કોઇપણ હોય, જો આપણે સંપૂર્ણ એકાગ્રતા સાથે કરીશું તો તેમાં સફળતા જરૂર મળે છે. જો આપણું ધ્યાન થોડું પણ ભટકે તો અસફળતા મળવાની સંભાવના વધી જાય છે.

