આજનો જીવનમંત્ર:સેવા કરવા માગો છો તો ધ્યાન રાખો- કોઇપણ કામ નાનું કે મોટું હોતું નથી

એક કલાક પહેલાલેખક: પંડિત વિજયશંકર મહેતા
વાર્તા- મહાત્મા ગાંધી સાથે જોડાયેલો એક કિસ્સો છે. એક દિવસ તેમની પાસે એક યુવક આવ્યો અને કહ્યું, ગાંધીજી હું દેશની સેવા કરવા માગું છું. મેં ઘણાં લોકો પાસેથી સાંભળ્યું છે કે દેશ સેવા માટે તમારાથી સારું કોઇ માધ્યમ હોઇ શકે નહીં. કૃપા કરીને મને તમારી સાથે કામ કરવાની તક આપો.

ગાંધીજી ક્યારેય ખાલી હાથ બેસતો ન હતો. તેમણે તે યુવકને જોયો અને કહ્યું, ઠીક છે. હાલ હુ ચરખો ચલાવી રહ્યો છું. તમે આ સૂત્તર એંકઠું કરી લો. તે યુવકે તે કામ કરી દીધું.

ત્યાં થોડા વાસણ પણ રાખવામાં આવ્યાં હતાં. ગાંધીજીએ તે યુવકને કહ્યું, આ વાસણ સાફ કરી દો. થોડીવાર પછી ગાંધીજીએ આશ્રમમાં કચરો કાઢવાનું કામ આપી દીધું.

આ પ્રકારે ગાંધીજી તે યુવક પાસે નાના-નાના કામ કરાવી રહ્યાં હતાં. આ બધા કામ તે યુવકની નજરમાં યોગ્ય હતાં નહીં. પરંતુ તે દરેક કામ મન વિના કરી રહ્યો હતો. ત્રણ-ચાર દિવસ પછી યુવકે ગાંધીજી પાસે માફી માંગી અને કહ્યું. હું હવે જઇ રહ્યો છું. મારે આગળ શું કરવાનું છે, તેનો વિચાર કરીશ.

ગાંધીજીએ તેને પૂછ્યું. તું શા માટે જઇ રહ્યો છે?

યુવકે કહ્યું, હું ભણેલો છું. સારા પરિવારથી આવું છું. આ કામ મારા માટે યોગ્ય નથી, જે તમે મારી પાસે કરાવી રહ્યા છો.

ગાંધીજીએ કહ્યું, હું તારી આ જ પરીક્ષા લઇ રહ્યો હતો. જે લોકોને દેશ સેવા કરવી છે, તે લોકો કામ નાનુ છે કે મોટું તે જોતાં નથી. તેઓ માત્ર સેવાના ભાવથી કામ કરે છે.

ગાંધીજીને શ્રીમદ ભગવત ગીતા ગ્રંથ ખૂબ જ ગમતો હતો. તેઓ કહેતાં હતાં કે ગીતા કહેનાર શ્રીકૃષ્ણ ખૂબ જ મહાન અને જ્ઞાની હતાં. શ્રીકૃષ્ણ નાનામાં નાનું કામ પણ ખૂબ જ પ્રસન્ન થઇને કરતાં હતાં. યુધિષ્ઠિર જ્યારે ચક્રવર્તી સમ્રાટ બન્યાં, ત્યારે શ્રીકૃષ્ણએ તેમને ત્યાં લોકોના એંઠા વાસણ ઉપાડ્યાં હતાં. મહાભારત યુદ્ધમાં તેઓ અર્જુનના સારથી બન્યાં હતાં. જે વ્યક્તિ દરેક નાનું કામ સેવા માનીને કરે છે, તે જ ગીતાનું જ્ઞાન આપી શકે છે.

બોધપાઠ- સેવા કરનાર લોકોએ નાના અને મોટા કામમાં ફરક કરવો જોઇએ નહીં.

