આજનો જીવનમંત્ર:જીવનમાં સુખ-શાંતિ ઇચ્છો છો તો દરેક કામમાં સંતુલન ખૂબ જ જરૂરી છે

વાર્તા- સિદ્ધિ પ્રાપ્ત કરવા માટે રાજકુમાર સિદ્ઘાર્થે રાજમહેલ છોડી દીધો હતો. તેમને બુદ્ધ બનવું હતું, પરંતુ રાજકુમારથી બુદ્ધ બનવા સુધી તેમના જીવનમાં અનેક ઘટનાઓ ઘટી. આ ઘટનાઓમાંથી એક મુખ્ય ઘટના એ હતી કે શરીરને કેટલી સીમા સુધી તપાવી શકાય? આ જાણવા માટે રાજકુમાર સિદ્ધાર્થ અનાજનો ત્યાગ કરી ચૂક્યા હતાં.

સિદ્ધાર્થ ભોજનના નામે આખા દિવસમાં અનાજનો માત્ર એક જ દાણો ગ્રહણ કરતાં હતાં. ઘણાં દિવસો સુધી આવું ચાલ્યું. આ કારણે સિદ્ધાર્થનું શરીર ખૂબ જ દુર્બળ થઇ ગયું હતું.

એક દિવસ તેઓ નદી પાર કરી રહ્યા હતાં. નદીમાં તેમના ઘૂંટણ સુધી જ પાણી હતું. આટલાં પાણીમાં સરળતાથી ચાલી શકતાં હતાં, પરંતુ તેઓ દસ પગલા પણ ચાલી શક્યા નહીં. કેમ કે શરીર ખૂબ જ નબળું થઇ ગયું હતું. હવે તેમને એટલાં ચક્કર આવવા લાગ્યા કે તેઓ સરખી રીતે ઊભા પણ રહી શકતાં નહીં. ત્યારે તેઓ એક વૃક્ષની ડાળી પકડીને ઊભા રહી ગયાં.

રાજકુમાર સિદ્ધાર્થે તે વૃક્ષની મદદ લીધી, તે બોધિ વૃક્ષથી તેમને દિવ્ય જ્ઞાન પ્રાપ્ત થઇ ગયું.

બુદ્ધને સમજાઇ ગયું કે આ પ્રકારે દેહને તપાવવાથી આત્મા મળશે નહીં. આત્મા સંતુલનથી મળે છે. દરેક વાતમાં અતિશયતા કરવી નુકસાનદાયી હોય છે. વધારે તપસ્યા પણ શરીરને નુકસાન પહોંચાડે છે.

રાજકુમાર સિદ્ધાર્થે વિચાર્યું કે દુનિયા તો હું છોડી ચૂક્યો છું અને મેં તપસ્યા કરવાનો નિર્ણય કર્યો છે. મારે સંતુલન જાળવવું જોઇએ. આવું વિચારતી સમયે જ તેમને બોધ થઇ ગયું અને તેઓ બુદ્ધ બની ગયાં.

બોધપાઠ- બુદ્ધ ભગવાને એવો સંદેશ આપ્યો કે કોઇપણ કામમાં અતિશયતા કરવી નહીં. આળસ, પૂજા-પાઠ કે કામકાજની અતિશયતા ન કરવી. જીવનમાં સુખ-શાંતિ મેળવવા ઇચ્છો છો તો સંતુલન જરૂર બનાવો. સંતુલન હશે નહીં તો તેની કિંમત શરીરને ચૂકવવી પડશે. જો શરીર જ સ્વસ્થ રહેશે નહીં તો જીવનમાં ક્યારેય શાંતિ મળી શકશે નહીં.

