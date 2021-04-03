તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

આજનો જીવનમંત્ર:જે વ્યક્તિના મનમાં ખરાબ વિચારો છે, તેની સામે સારી વાતોની કોઇ અસર થતી નથી

એક કલાક પહેલા
વાર્તા- કબીરદાસજી સાથે જોડાયેલી ઘટના છે. એક દિવસ તેમની પાસે એક ધનવાન વ્યક્તિ પહોંચ્યો. તેણે કહ્યું, હું રોજ તમારા પ્રવચનમાં સાંભળું છું કે સંતોની સંગત કરવી જોઇએ. આજે હું તમારી પાસે આવ્યો છું. હું રામ નામનો મંત્ર લેવા ઇચ્છું છું, પરંતુ મારી એક વિનંતી છે, હું વેપારી છું અને દરેક ક્ષણ કઇંકને કઇંક કમાવું છું. આ મારી દુકાનનો સમય છે. જેના કારણે હું વધારે સમય સુધી તમારી સામે બેસી શકીશ નહીં. મને જલ્દીથી મંત્ર આપી દો. હું તરત અહીંથી જતો રહીશ.

કબીરદાસજીએ થોડીવાર વિચાર્યું અને વેપારીને એક રૂપિયો આપીને કહ્યું, પહેલાં તમે બજારથી એક રૂપિયાનું દૂધ લઇને આવો.

વેપારીએ વિચાર્યું કે શું અજીબ વ્યક્તિ છે, હું તેમની પાસે મંત્ર માંગી રહ્યો છું અને તે મને દૂધ લાવવાનું કહી રહ્યા છે. તે વિચારીને તે દૂધ લઇને આવ્યો.

વેપારી જેવો કબીરદાસજી સામે દૂધ લઇને પહોંચ્યો, તેમણે એક ગંદું વાસણ વેપારી સામે રાખી દીધું અને કહ્યું, આ દૂધ આ વાસણમાં રાખી દો.

ગંદું વાસણ જોઇને વેપારીને ગુસ્સો આવી ગયો, તેણે કહ્યું, હું તમારા માટે દૂધ લઇને આવ્યો છું, તમે આ ગંદા વાસણમાં રાખવા માટે કહી રહ્યા છો. આમ તો દૂધ ગંદું થઇ જશે. તે પીવા લાયક રહેશે નહીં.

કબીરદાસજીએ કહ્યું, યોગ્ય વાત છે. આ વાત હું તમને સમજાવવા ઇચ્છું છું. તમે મંત્ર માગી રહ્યા છો, પરંતુ હાલ તમારા મનમાં લાલચ, મોહ, ગુસ્સો, ઘમંડ જેવા અવગુણો છે. આ અવગુણોના કારણે હું તમને મંત્ર કેવી રીતે આપી શકું છું. તમારે પહેલાં તમારા મન રૂપી વાસણને સાફ કરવું પડશે, તે પછી જ હું તેમાં રામ નામનો મંત્ર સ્વરૂપી દૂધ આપી શકું છું.

બોધપાઠ- આપણે જ્યારે પણ કોઇ સારું કામ કરવા જઇએ તો સૌથી પહેલાં આપણે આપણાં મનથી ખરાબ વિચારોને દૂર કરી દેવા જોઇએ. ખરાબ વિચારો સાથે જો આપણે સારું કામ કરવા લાગીશું તો થોડા જ સમય પછી લોકો સામે આપણી હકીકત આવી જશે. આપણે મનને પવિત્ર રાખવું જોઇએ. ત્યારે જ શાંતિ અને સફળતા મળી શકે છે.

  • કૉપી લિંક
