અલર્ટ:કોરોનાને લઈને એક્સપર્ટ્સની ચેતવણી, શિયાળામાં દર્દીઓની ઓળખ કરવી વધુ મુશ્કેલ છે, દિલ્હીમાં યુરોપ જેવી સ્થિતિ સર્જાઈ શકે છે

8 કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

દેશમાં કોરોના દર્દીઓની સંખ્યા 88 લાખને પાર થઈ ગઈ છે. છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં કોરોનાનાં 29 હજાર 164 નવા કેસ સામે આવ્યા છે. તેની સાથે કોરોનાનાં દર્દીઓની સંખ્યા વધીને 88,74,291 થઈ ગઈ છે. છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં 499 લોકોનાં મોત થયાં છે. રાજધાની દિલ્હીમાં સતત વધી રહેલા કેસો ચિંતાનું કારણ બની ગયા છે. આવી સ્થિતિમાં દિલ્હીમાં વાઈરસના સંક્રમણને કંટ્રોલ કરવા માટે ગૃહમંત્રીએ ગાઈડલાઈન આપી છે, તેમજ પેરામિલિટ્રીના 75 ડૉક્ટરોએ દિલ્હીની કમાન સંભાળી લીધી છે.

દિલ્હીમાં છેલ્લા 24 કલાકમાં જ્યાં કોરોનાના 3797 નવા કેસ નોંધાયા છે. તેમજ 99 લોકોના મોત થયાં છે. આવા અચાનક વધી રહેલા કેસ અને મૃત્યુ દરને કેવી રીતે નિયંત્રિત કરી શકાય? એ અંગે પ્રસાર ભારતીએ સફદરજંગ હોસ્પિટલ, નવી દિલ્હીના ડૉ. નીરજ ગુપ્તા સાથે વાત કરી છે.

કોરોના અને સામાન્ય લક્ષણોમાં તફાવત
ડૉ. નીરજના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, શિયાળામાં સૌથી મોટો પડકાર કોરોનાવાઈરસની ઓળખ કરવાનો છે. કેમ કે, આ સમયમાં સામાન્ય શરદી-ઉધરસ થાય તે સામાન્ય વાત છે. તેમણા જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, કોરોનાવાઈરસનો પ્રકોપ કોઈપણ વાઈરસની જેમ જ હોય છે, તાવ આવી શકે છે, ઠંડી લાગે, શરદી-ઉધરસ, કોરોના થાય તો વધારે થાક લાગવો, સુગંધ અને સ્વાદ ન આવે. ઘણી વખત લોકોને શરૂઆતમાં શ્વાસ લેવામાં તકલીફ થવા લાગે છે પરંતુ લોકો ધ્યાન નથી આપતા અને બીમારી ગંભીર થઈ જાય છે. વાઈરસ શરીરમાં પ્રવેશ્યા પછી જુદી જુદી રીતે અસર કરે છે. તેથી લક્ષણો દેખાય તો તરત તપાસ કરાવવી.

દિલ્હીમાં યુરોપ જેવી સ્થિતિ થઈ શકે છે
લોક નાયક હોસ્પિટલના ડૉ. નરેશ ગુપ્તાના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે, દેશમાં જ્યાં એક સમયે 90 હજાર કેસ સામે આવી રહ્યા હતા, હવે 30 હજાર કેસ સામે આવી રહ્યા છે. રિકવરી રેટ પણ વધી ગયો છે. લગભગ 95 ટકા લોકો સાજા થઈ રહ્યા છે. આ સમયે આખા વિશ્વમાં આપણા દેશની સ્થિતિ ઘણી સારી છે, પરંતુ સમગ્ર દેશમાં દિલ્હી એક એવું રાજ્ય છે જ્યાં યુરોપ જેવી સ્થિતિ સર્જાઈ શકે છે. અહીં અચાનક કેસ વધી રહ્યા છે. દિલ્હીને કન્ટેનમેન્ટ ઝોનમાંથી બહાર લાવવા માટે રાજ્યની સાથે કેન્દ્ર સરકાર પણ પ્રયાસો કરી રહી છે. દિલ્હીમાં ટેસ્ટિંગ બમણું કરવામાં આવ્યું. અમે લોકોને અપીલ કરીએ છીએ કે, તેઓ સાવધાની રાખે.

હળવાં લક્ષણો પણ સામે આવી રહ્યા છે
દિલ્હી જેવાં ઘણાં મોટાં શહેરોમાં ઘણા ગીચ વિસ્તારો છે. લોકો મુસાફરી વધારે કરે છે. તેમજ તહેવાર અને લગ્નની સિઝન પણ ચાલી રહી છે. લોકો બહાર નીકળી રહ્યા છે અને ઘણા દિવસો બાદ મળવા પર પાર્ટી પણ કરી રહ્યા છે. તેના કારણે ક્યાંકના ક્યાંક કેસો વધવા માંડ્યા છે. બીજું કારણ ટેસ્ટિંગ છે. પહેલા જ્યાં કેસ આવતા હતા, ત્યાં સંપર્કમાં આવેલા એક અથવા બે લોકોનું ટેસ્ટિંગ કરવામાં આવતું હતું, પરંતુ હવે 10થી વધારે લોકો ટેસ્ટ કરાવી રહ્યા છે. ટેસ્ટિંગની સુવિધા પણ વધારી દેવામાં આવી છે. તેનાથી કેસ સામે આવી રહ્યા છે. RT-PCR ટેસ્ટ વધવાથી માઈલ્ડ ઈન્ફેક્શનવાળા કેસ પણ સામે આવી રહ્યા છે.

