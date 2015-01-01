તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

તમારા ફોનના બિલ વધી શકે છે:નવા વર્ષથી ટેલિકોમ કંપનીઓ ટેરિફ પ્લાનમાં વધારો કરે તેવી શક્યતા; 20 ટકા સુધી મોંઘા થશે પ્લાન

નવી દિલ્હીએક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • વોડાફોન-આઈડિયા વર્ષની શરૂઆતમાં ટેરિફ 15-20 ટકા વધારે તેવી શક્યતા
  • ટેલિકોમ કંપનીઓનું કહેવું છે કે ખોટની સ્થિતિને લીધે આ પગલુ ભરવું મજબૂરી બની ગઈ છે

નવા વર્ષમાં તમારા ફોન બિલ 15-20 ટકા સુધી વધી શકે છે. મળતી માહિતી પ્રમાણે વોડાફોન-આઈડિયા (VI) અને એરટેલ જેવી ટેલિકોમ કંપનીઓ તેમના ટેરિફમાં વધારો કરી શકે છે. મીડિયા અહેવાલ પ્રમાણે વોડાફોન-આઈડિયા વર્ષના અંત ભાગ સુધીમાં અથવા આગામી વર્ષના પ્રારંભમાં ટેરિફ દર 15-20 ટકા વધારી શકે છે.

રિલાયન્સ જીયો પર રહેશે નજર
ટેલિકોમ કંપનીઓનું કહેવું છે કે તેમને સતત થઈ રહેલી ખોટને લીધે દરોમાં વધારો કરવો એ તેમની મજબૂરી બની ગઈ છે. આ કંપનીઓની નજર રિલાયન્સ જીયો પર મંડાયેલી છે. મળતી માહિતી પ્રમાણે અન્ય કંપનીઓ રિલાયન્સ જીયોને અનુસરી ટેરિફ દરમાં ફેરફાર કરી શકે છે.

ટેરિફમાં તબક્કાવાર રીતે વધારો થઈ શકે છે
ટેલિકોમ કંપનીઓ 25 ટકા સુધી ટેરિફ વધારવા મન બનાવી ચુકી છે. જોકે એક વખતમાં આટલો મોટો વધારો કરવાથી ગ્રાહકોને ગુમાવવા પડે તેવો ડર તેમને છતાવી રહ્યો છે. જેથી આ કંપનીઓ તબક્કાવાર રીતે તેમની યોજનામાં આગળ વધી શકે છે.

વર્ષ 2019માં ટેરિફ દરોમાં વધારો કર્યો હતો
અત્રે ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે વર્ષ 2016માં ટેલિકોમ માર્કેટમાં જીયોના આગમનને લીધે આ સેક્ટરમાં પ્રાઈઝ વોર શરૂ થઈ ગયુ હતું, ત્યારબાદ વર્ષ 2019માં પ્રથમ વખત કંપનીઓએ ટેરિફમાં વધારો કર્યો હતો. ટેલિકોમ કંપનીઓએ ડિસેમ્બર 2019માં ટેરિફ દરોમાં વધારો કર્યો હતો.

સપ્ટેમ્બર, 2020ના અંતિમ ત્રિમાસિક ગાળા પ્રમાણે ગ્રાહક દીઠ સૌથી વધારે કમાણી ભારતી એરટેલ કરી રહી છે. સપ્ટેમ્બર ત્રિમાસિક ગાળાના અંતમાં VI ની સરેરાશ આવક પ્રતિ ગ્રાહક (ARPU) રૂપિયા 119 છે. ભારતી એરટેલ (રૂપિયા 162) અને જીયો (રૂપિયા 145) લગભગ એક સરખી સ્થિતિ નજીક છે.

