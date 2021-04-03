તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ઓટોમોબાઇલ:નેશનલ હાઈડ્રોજન મિશનની જાહેરાતમાં તાતા, રિલાયન્સ, મહિન્દ્રા તેમજ ઈન્ડિયન ઓઈલ કોર્પોરેશન પણ સામેલ થશે

નવી દિલ્હી44 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • નાણા મંત્રી સીતારમણે બજેટમાં રાષ્ટ્રીય હાઈડ્રોજન મિશનની જાહેરાત કરી
  • હાઈડ્રોજનને ગ્રીન એનર્જી સોર્સ રૂપે ઉપયોગ કરવા માગે છે સરકાર, ખાનગી ક્ષેત્રે પણ ભાગ લેવો પડશે

નાણાં મંત્રી નિર્મલા સીતારમણે તાજેતરના બજેટમાં રાષ્ટ્રીય હાઇડ્રોજન મિશનની જાહેરાત કરી છે. સરકારની ગ્રીન એનર્જી સ્ત્રોત તરીકે પૃથ્વી પર વિપુલ પ્રમાણમાં ઉપલબ્ધ હાઇડ્રોજનનો ઉપયોગ કરવાની યોજના છે. પરંતુ નિષ્ણાતો અનુસાર, હાઈડ્રોજન જેવા તત્વને ગ્રીન એનર્જી સ્ત્રોત તરીકે ઉપયોગ માત્ર સરકાર દ્રારા થવો અશક્ય છે. આ માટે ખાનગી ક્ષેત્રે પણ ભાગ લેવો પડશે. નિષ્ણાતો માને છે કે, સરકારી અને ખાનગી ક્ષેત્રે હાઇડ્રોજન ઉર્જાના ક્ષેત્રમાં સાથે મળીને કામ કરવું પડશે.

મુંબઈના થિંક ટેન્ક ગેટવે હાઉસના સ્પેસ અને ઓશન સ્ટડીઝના ફેલો ચૈતન્ય ગિરીએ જણાવ્યુ હતુ કે, તાતા, રિલાયન્સ, મહિન્દ્રા એન્ડ મહિન્દ્રા અને ઇન્ડિયન ઓઇલ જેવી સ્થાનિક કંપનીઓ રાષ્ટ્રીય હાઇડ્રોજન મિશન પર સાથે મળીને કામ કરી શકે છે. આજે પણ દેશમાં મોટાભાગની ઉર્જાનું ઉત્પાદન કોલસાના ઉપયોગથી થાય છે. હાઇડ્રોજન એનર્જી મિશન દ્વારા ભારત ગ્રીન એનર્જી સ્ત્રોતોને પ્રોત્સાહન આપવાની અને અશ્મિભૂત ઇંધણ પરની અવલંબન ઘટાડવાની યોજના ધરાવે છે. હાઇડ્રોજન એક ખૂબ જ સ્વચ્છ અને અફોર્ડેબલ ઉર્જા સ્ત્રોત છે. તેના ઉપયોગ બાદ ઉત્પાદનમાં ફક્ત પાણી જ બહાર આવે છે તેથી તે સંપૂર્ણપણે પ્રદૂષણ મુક્ત છે. બળતણની ઉચ્ચ કાર્યક્ષમતાને કારણે તેનો ઉપયોગ રોકેટમાં બળતણ તરીકે થાય છે. કાર્બન ફુટ પ્રિન્ટ ઘટાડવા હાઈડ્રોજન સ્વચ્છ અને વિપુલ ઉર્જા તરીકે આશાનુ કિરણ છે.

ઓટો એક્સપર્ટ ટૂટૂ ધવને જણાવ્યું હતું કે, હાઇડ્રોજન એ ભવિષ્યનું બળતણ છે. હાઇડ્રોજન કાઉન્સિલ અથવા યુરોપિયન હાઇડ્રોજન એલાયન્સની જેમ, સરકારી અને ખાનગી ક્ષેત્રે દેશમાં સાથે મળીને કામ કરવું એ સમયની જરૂરિયાત છે. કોઈ પણ સરકાર, કંપની અથવા ઉદ્યોગ હાઇડ્રોજન જેવા ગ્રીન એનર્જીના ક્ષેત્રમાં એકલા કામ કરી શકશે નહીં. આ માટે ઓટો કંપનીઓ, બળતણ કંપનીઓ, રાસાયણિક અને અદ્યતન સામગ્રી કંપનીઓ સાથે મળીને કામ કરે તે જરૂરી છે. ઇન્ડિયન ઓઇલ તાતા, મહિન્દ્રા, રિલાયન્સ, આઇશર જેવી કંપનીઓ ઉર્જામાં કુશળતા ધરાવે છે. જર્મની જેવા દેશોમાં, આ પ્રકારના સહયોગ સફળ થતાં જણાઈ રહ્યા છે.

પડકારો કયા?
1. હાઇડ્રોજન એ ખૂબ જ જ્વલનશીલ તત્વ છે કે તેને વિસ્ફોટક તરીકે વર્ગીકૃત કરવામાં આવે છે.
2. ઉર્જા ક્ષેત્રે હાઇડ્રોજનને વ્યવહારિક બનાવવા માટે ભારતે ટેકનોલોજી પર ઘણો ખર્ચ કરવો પડશે.
3. હાઇડ્રોજન સ્ટોરેજ પણ ખર્ચાળ અને મુશ્કેલ છે. તેના સુરક્ષિત સંગ્રહ માટે ટેકનોલોજીની પણ જરૂર રહેશે.
4. હાઇડ્રોજન સંચાલિત ટ્રેનો માટે દેશમાં મોટી સંખ્યામાં ફ્યુઅલ સ્ટેશન બનાવવાની જરૂર રહેશે.

