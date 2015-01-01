તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Gujarati News
  Business
  Impact Of Strong Global Signals, Sensex Surpasses 44100 And Nifty 12900 For The First Time

શેરબજાર:મજબૂત વૈશ્વિક સંકેતોની અસર, પ્રથમ વખત સેન્સેક્સ 44,100 અને નિફ્ટી 12,900ને વટાવી ગયાં

મુંબઈએક કલાક પહેલા
  • BSEમાં લિસ્ટેડ કંપનીઓનું માર્કેટ કેપ પ્રથમ વખત 170 લાખ કરોડ રૂપિયાને વટાવી ગયું
  • સવારે સેન્સેક્સ 457.87 અંક વધી 44,095.85 પર અને નિફ્ટી 152.25 અંક વધી 12,932.50 પર ખૂલ્યાં

મજબૂત વૈશ્વિક સંકેતોને કારણે બજારમાં આજે નવો રેકોર્ડ જોવા મળ્યો છે. સેન્સેક્સ 357.04 અંક વધી 43,995.02 પર અને નિફ્ટી 87.85 અંક વધી 12,868.10 પર કામકાજ કરી રહ્યાં છે. જોકે શરૂઆતનાં કામકાજમાં સેન્સેક્સ 44,161.16 અને નિફ્ટી 12,934.05ના સર્વોચ્ચ સ્તરે પહોંચ્યાં છે. કામકાજના સત્ર દરમિયાન બંને ઈન્ડેક્સનું આ સર્વોચ્ચ સ્તર છે. બજારને વધારનારા બેન્કિંગ અને મેટર શેર લીડ કરી રહ્યા છે. બજાર વધવાને કારણે BSEમાં લિસ્ટેડ કંપનીઓનું માર્કેટ કેપ પણ 170 લાખ કરોડ રૂપિયાને વટાવી ગયું છે.

નિફ્ટી પર ટાટા સ્ટીલના શેરમાં 6 ટકાનો વધારો જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. ટાટા મોટર્સ અને SBIના શેરમાં પણ 3-3 ટકાનો વધારો જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. HDFC બેન્ક અને ઈન્ડસઈન્ડ બેન્કના શેરમાં પણ 2-2 ટકાનો વધારો જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. બીજી તરફ, સરકારી કંપની BPCLના શેરમાં 3 ટકાનો ઘટાડો જોવા મળ્યો છે. ઓટો સ્ટોક હીરો મોટોકોર્પનો શેર પણ 2 ટકાના ઘટાડા સાથે કામકાજ કરી રહ્યો છે. ડો.રેડ્ડીઝ અને HCL ટેકના શેરમાં 1-1 ટકાનો ઘટાડો જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. સવારે સેન્સેક્સ 457.87 અંક વધી 44,095.85 પર અને નિફ્ટી 152.25 અંક વધી 12,932.50 પર ખૂલ્યાં છે.

