શેરબજાર:સેન્સેક્સ 508 અંક ઘટ્યો, નિફ્ટી 15000ની નીચે; ઈન્ડસઈન્ડ બેન્ક, SBIના શેર ઘટ્યા

મુંબઈએક કલાક પહેલા
  • ONGC, મારૂતિ સુઝુકી, કોટક મહિન્દ્રા, નેસ્લેના શેર ઘટ્યા

ભારતીય શેરબજારોમાં ઘટાડો જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. સેન્સેક્સ 508 અંક ઘટી 50337 પર કારોબાર કરી રહ્યો છે. જ્યારે નિફ્ટી 161 અંક ઘટી 14919.45 પર કારોબાર કરી રહ્યો છે. સેન્સેક્સ પર ONGC, મારૂતિ સુઝુકી, કોટક મહિન્દ્રા, નેસ્લે, લાર્સન સહિતના શેરમાં વધારો જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. ONGC 1.46 ટકા વધી 114.35 પર કારોબાર કરી રહ્યો છે. મારૂતિ સુઝુકી 1.51 ટકા વધી 7240.90 પર કારોબાર કરી રહ્યો છે. જોકે ઈન્ડસઈન્ડ બેન્ક, SBI, ICICI બેન્ક, બજાજ ફિનસર્વ, ભારતી એરટેલ સહિતના શેરમાં ઘટાડો જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. ઈન્ડસઈન્ડ બેન્ક 5.47 ટકા ઘટી 1032.35 પર કારોબાર કરી રહ્યો છે. SBI 3.55 ટકા ઘટી 381.75 પર કારોબાર કરી રહ્યો છે.

બેન્કિંગ અને મેટલ શેરમાં ઘટાડો
રોકાણકારો સૌથી વધુ બેન્કિંગ અને મેટલ સેક્ટરના શેરમાં વેચવાલી કરી રહ્યાં છે. નિફ્ટી બેન્ક અને મેટલ ઈન્ડેક્સમાં 2.90 ટકા ઘટાડો છે. નિફ્ટી ઈન્ડેક્સ પણ 159 અંકના ઘટાડા સાથે 14921.35 પર આવી ગયો છે. એક્સચેન્જ ડેટા મુજબ 196 શેરમાં લોઅર સર્કિટ લાગી. લિસ્ટેડ કંપનીઓની ટોટલ માર્કેટ 207.49 લાખ કરોડ રૂપિયા થઈ ગઈ છે. જે ગઈકાલે 209.72 લાખ કરોડ રૂપિયા રહી હતી.

US બોન્ડ યીલ્ડ વધવાથી વિશ્વભરના બજારોમાં વેચવાલી
જાપાનની કરન્સી યેન 8 મહિનાના સૌથી નીચા સ્તરે આવી ગયો છે. આ સિવાય અમેરિકન બોન્ડ યીલ્ડ વધવાના કારણે નિક્કેઈ ઈન્ડેક્સ 1.52 ટકા નીચે 28489 પોઈન્ટ પર કારોબાર કરી રહ્યો છે. કાલે પણ ઈન્ડેક્સમાં 2 ટકા ઘટાડો રહ્યો હતો. હોંગકોંગનો હેંગસેંગ ઈન્ડેક્સ 341 અંકના ઘટાડા સાથે 28895 પર કારોબાર કરી રહ્યો છે. આ રીતે કોરિયાનો કોસ્પી, ચીનનો શંઘાઈ કમ્પોઝિટ અને ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા ઓલ ઓર્ડિનરીઝ ઈન્ડેક્સમાં પણ 1-1 ટકાનો ઘટાડો છે.

અમેરિકાના બજારોમાં પણ ઘટાડો
અમેરિકામાં ફેડ રિઝર્વે બોન્ડ યીલ્ડમાં 6 બેસિસ પોઈન્ટ વધારવામાં આવ્યા, જેના કારણે શેરબજારમાં ભારે વેચવાલી રહી. નેસ્ડેક ઈન્ડેક્સ 2.11 ટકા નીચે 12723 અંક પર બંધ થયો હતો. ઈન્ડેક્સ રેકોર્ડ હાઈથી 10 ટકા ઘટી ચૂક્યો છે. ડાઉ જોન્સ અને S&P 500 ઈન્ડેક્સ પણ 1-1 ટકાથી વધુ ઘટીને બંધ થયો.

બજારમાં 4 માર્ચે વેચવાલી રહી
ઘરેલુ શેરબજારમાં ગુરુવારે ઘટાડો રહ્યો હતો. સેન્સેક્સ 598.57 અંક ઘટી 50846.08 પર અને નિફ્ટી 164.85 અંક ઘટી 15080.75 પર બંધ થયો હતો. NSEના પ્રોવિઝનલ ડેટા મુજબ, વિદેશી સંસ્થાગત રોકાણકારો(FII)એ 223.11 કરોડ રૂપિયા અને ઘરેલુ સંસ્થાગત રોકાણકારો(DII)એ 788.19 કરોડ રૂપિયાના શેર વેચ્યા.

