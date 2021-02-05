તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Sensex Up 172 Points, Nifty Crosses 15200 Level; IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra Shares Rise

શેરબજાર:સેન્સેક્સ 172 અંક વધ્યો, નિફ્ટીએ 15200ની સપાટી વટાવી; ઈન્ડસઈન્ડ બેન્ક, ટેક મહિન્દ્રાના શેર વધ્યા

મુંબઈ10 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • ITC, ONGC, સન ફાર્મા, NTPC, ભારતી એરટેલના શેર ઘટ્યા

ભારતીય શેરબજારોમાં આજે તેજી જોવા મળી રહી છે. સેન્સેક્સ 172 અંક વધીને 51703 પર કારોબાર કરી રહ્યો છે. જ્યારે નિફ્ટી 41 અંક વધી 15214 પર કારોબાર કરી રહ્યો છે. સેન્સેક્સ પર ઈન્ડસઈન્ડ બેન્ક, ઈન્ફોસિસ, ટેક મહિન્દ્રા, ICICI બેન્ક, એક્સિસ બેન્ક સહિતના શેરમાં તેજી જોવા મળી રહી છે. ઈન્ડસઈન્ડ બેન્ક 2.46 ટકા વધી 1047.05 પર કારોબાર કરી રહ્યો છે. ઈન્ફોસિસ 1.58 ટકા વધી 1312.35 પર કારોબાર કરી રહ્યો છે. જોકે ITC, ONGC, સન ફાર્મા, NTPC, ભારતી એરટેલ સહિતના શેરમાં ઘટાડો જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. ITC 3.20 ટકા ઘટી 219.20 પર કારોબાર કરી રહ્યો છે. ONGC 1.61 ટકા ઘટી 97.85 પર કારોબાર કરી રહ્યો છે.

ગ્રાસિમ, ગ્લેનમાર્ક ફાર્મા સહિત ભારત ડાયનમિક્સ ડિસેમ્બર ત્રિમાસિકના પરિણામ 12 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ બહાર પાડશે
ગ્રાસિમ ઈન્ડસ્ટ્રીઝ, ભારત ફોર્જ, ગ્લોમાર્ક ફાર્માસ્યુટિકલ્સ, અનંતરાજ, અપોલો હોસ્પિટલ્સ, ફાર્સ, મોટર, દિલિપ બિલ્ડકોન, નાલ્કો, નાગાર્જુન ફર્ટિલાઈઝર, સીમંસ, સોભા, વોલ્ટાસ, હિન્દુસ્તાન એરોનોટિક્સ સહિત 953 કંપનીઓ ડિસેમ્બર ત્રિમાસિકના પરિણામ જાહેર કરશે.

શેરબજાર બે દિવસના હલ્કા ઘટાડા પછી ગઈકાલે વધારા સાથે બંધ થયું હતુ
11 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ સેન્સેક્સ 222.13 અંકના વધારા સાથે 51531.52 પર બંધ થયો હતો. આ જ રીતે નિફ્ટિ ઈન્ડેક્સ પણ 66.80 અંક વધી 15173.30 પર બંધ થયો હતો. NSE પ્રોવિઝનલ ડેટા મુજબ વિદેશી સંસ્થાગત રોકાણકારો(FII)એ 944.36 કરોડ રૂપિયાના શેર ખરીદ્યા હતા. જ્યારેે ઘરેલુ સંસ્થાગત રોકાણકારો(DII)એ 707.68 કરોડ રૂપિયાના શેર વેચ્યા હતા.

