શેરબજાર:સેન્સેક્સ અને નિફ્ટીનું ફ્લેટ ઓપનિંગ, બજાજ ફીનસર્વ, અલ્ટ્રાટેક સિમેન્ટના શેર વધ્યા

મુંબઈ43 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • એક્સિસ બેન્ક, ભારતી એરટેલ, ટાઈટન કંપની, લાર્સન, HDFC બેન્કના શેર ઘટ્યા

ભારતીય શેરબજારોનું આજે ફલેટ ઓપનિંગ થયું છે. સેન્સેક્સ 34 અંક વધી 51363 પર કારોબાર કરી રહ્યો છે. જ્યારે નિફ્ટી 18 અંક વધી 15128 પર કારોબાર કરી રહ્યો છે. સેન્સેક્સ પર બજાજ ફીનસર્વ, અલ્ટ્રાટેક સિમેન્ટ, HCL ટેક, બજાજ ફાઈનાન્સ, ONGC સહિતના શેરમાં તેજી જોવા મળી રહી છે. બજાજ ફીનસર્વ 1.94 ટકા વધીને 10132.80 પર કારોબાર કરી રહ્યો છે. અલ્ટ્રાટેક સિમેન્ટ 1.77 ટકા વધી 6531.00 પર કારોબાર કરી રહ્યો છે. જોકે એક્સિસ બેન્ક, ભારતી એરટેલ, ટાઈટન કંપની, લાર્સન, HDFC બેન્ક સહિતના શેરમાં ઘટાડો જોવા મળી રહ્યો છે. એક્સિસ બેન્ક 1.20 ટકા ઘટી 733.50 પર કારોબાર કરી રહ્યો છે. ભારતી એરટેલ 1.17 ટકા ઘટી 591.80 પર કારોબાર કરી રહ્યો છે.

બુધવારે આયશર મોટર, ટાઈટન સહિત 330 કંપનીઓ રજૂ કરશે ત્રિમાસિક પરિણામ
આજે આયશર મોટર, ટાઈટન કંપની, ગેલ ઈન્ડિયા, હિંડાલ્કો ઈન્ડસ્ટ્રીઝ, ઔરોબિંદો ફાર્મા, બેન્ક ઓફ ઈન્ડિયા, બાટા ઈન્ડિયા, ઈન્દ્રપ્રસ્થ ગેસ, શાલિમાર પેન્ટ્સ, સ્પાઈસ જેટ સહિત 330 કંપનીઓ ડિસેમ્બર ત્રિમાસિકના પરિણામો રજૂ કરશે.

ચીન અને હોંગકોંગના શેર બજારોમાં વધારો, અન્યમાં સુસ્તી
10 ફેબ્રુઆરીએ ચીનનો શંઘાઈ કમ્પોઝિટ ઈન્ડેક્સ અને હોંગકોંગનો હેંગસેંગ 1-1 ટકાથી વધુ વધારા સાથે કારોબાર કરી રહ્યો છે. જ્યારે કોરિયાનો કોસ્પી ઈન્ડેક્સ, જાપાનનો નિક્કેઈ ઈન્ડેક્સ અને ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયાનો ઓલ ઓર્ડિનરીઝ ઈન્ડેક્સ સપાટ કરોબાર કરી રહ્યો છે. આ પહેલા યુરોપ અને અમેરિકાના બજારો પણ સપાટ બંધ થયા હતા.

