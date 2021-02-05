તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

કોક, પેપ્સી અને બિસ્લેરીને દંડ ફટકારાયો:કંપનીઓને 72 કરોડ રૂપિયાની પેનલ્ટી, પ્લાસ્ટિક કચરાના નિકાલની માહિતી ન આપવા પર કાર્યવાહી

સેન્ટ્રલ પોલ્યુશન કન્ટ્રોલ બોર્ડે(CPCB) કોક, પેપ્સી અને બિસ્લેરીને લગભગ 72 કરોડનો દંડ ફટકાર્યો છે. આ દંડ પ્લાસ્ટિક કચરાના ડિસ્પોઝલ અને કલેક્શનની માહિતી સરકારી બોડીને ન આપવાના કેસમાં લગાવવામાં આવ્યો છે. બિસ્લેરી પર 10.75 કરોડ રૂપિયા, પેપ્સિકો ઈન્ડિયા પર 8.7 કરોડ અને કોલા બેવરેજીસને 50.66 કરોડ રૂપિયાનો દંડ ફટકારવામાં આવ્યો છે.

પતંજલિને 1 કરોડની પેનાલ્ટી
બાબા રામદેવની પતંજલિને 1 કરોડ રૂપિયાની પેનલ્ટી લગાવાઈ છે. એક અન્ય કંપનીને 85.9 લાખ રૂપિયાની પેનલ્ટી લગાવાઈ છે. CPCBએ કહ્યું છે કે આ બધાએ 15 દિવસની અંદર જ દંડની રકમ ભરવી પડશે. પ્લાસ્ટિક કચરાના મામલામાં એક્સિડેન્ટ પ્રોડ્યુસર રિસ્પોન્સિબિલિટી(EPR) એક પોલિસી છે, જેના આધારે પ્લાસ્ટિક નિર્માણ કરનારી કંપનીઓએ પ્રોડક્ટના ડિસ્પોઝલની જવાબદારી લેવાની હોય છે.

9 મહિનામાં બિસ્લેરીનો કચરો 21 હજાર 500 ટન
બિસ્લેરીનો પ્લાસ્ટિકનો કચરો લગભગ 21 હજાર 500 ટન રહ્યો છે. એની પર 5 હજાર રૂપિયા પ્રતિ ટનના હિસાબથી દંડ ફટકારવામાં આવ્યો છે. પેપ્સીની પાસે 11194 ટન પ્લાસ્ટિકનો કચરો રહ્યો છે. કોકા કોલાની પાસે 4417 ટન પ્લાસ્ટિકનો કચરો હતો. આ કચરો જાન્યુઆરીથી સપ્ટેમ્બર 2020 દરમિયાનનો હતો. EPRનું લક્ષ્ય 1 લાખ 5 હજાર 744 ટન કચરાનું હતું.

કોક અને પેપ્સિકોએ કહ્યું- ઓર્ડરને રિવ્યૂ કરી રહ્યા છે
કોકના પ્રવક્તાએ કહ્યું હતું કે અમને CPCB તરફથી નોટિસ મળી છે. અમે સંપૂર્ણ કમ્પ્લાયન્સની સાથે અમારું ઓપરેશન ચલાવીએ છીએ. એમાં રેગ્યુલેટરી ફ્રેમવર્ક અને કાયદાઓ મુજબ કામ કરવામાં આવે છે. અમે આ ઓર્ડરની સમીક્ષા કરી રહ્યા છે અને સંબંધિત ઓથોરિટીની સાથે તેના સમાધાન માટેની કોશિશ કરીશું. પેપ્સિકોએ કહ્યું હતું કે અમે પ્લાસ્ટિક કચરાના મામલામાં EPR અંતર્ગત સંપૂર્ણ પ્રક્રિયાનું પાલન કરીએ છીએ. અમને નોટિસ મળી છે.

પેપ્સિકો અને કોકા કોલા કોલ્ડ્રિંક્સ બનાવે છે, જ્યારે બિસ્લેરી બોટલ્ડ પાણીનો કારોબાર કરે છે. આ બધા પ્લાસ્ટિક કચરાના સેગમેન્ટમાં આવે છે.

