તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App
  • Gujarati News
  • Business
  • Petrol Diesel Price News: OPEC + Countries Said Will Not Increase Production, Brent Crude Becomes 4% Costlier After Verdict

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

પેટ્રોલ-ડીઝલ હમણાં સસ્તુ નહીં થાય:OPEC દેશોએ કહ્યું- હમણાં પ્રોડક્શન નહીં વધારીએ, નિર્ણય પછી બ્રેન્ટ ક્રૂડ 4% મોંઘુ થયું

એક કલાક પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • આજે અમદાવાદમાં પેટ્રોલના ભાવ લિટર દીઠ 88.20 પેટ્રોલ અને ડીઝલનો ભાવ 87.60 રૂપિયા થઈ ગયો છે

પેટ્રોલ-ડીઝલની કિંમત આગામી દિવસોમાં વધે તેવી શક્યતા છે. તેલ ઉત્પાદક દેશોનો સમુહ OPEC અને સહયોગી દેશના ઉત્પાદનનો ઘટાડો એપ્રિલ સુધી વધારી દેવામાં આવ્યો છે. આવી સ્થિતિમાં કેન્દ્ર અને રાજ્ય સરકાર ટેક્સ ઘટાડી શકે એમ નથી. આ સંજોગોમાં પેટ્રોલ-ડીઝલની કિંમતમાં વધારો થઈ શકે છે. અમુક શહેરોમાં પહેલાં જ એક લીટર પેટ્રોલનો ભાવ 100ને પાર થઈ ગયો છે. નોંધનીય છે કે, આજે અમદાવાદમાં પેટ્રોલનો ભાવ લિટર દીઠ 88.20 અને ડીઝલનો ભાવ 87.60 રૂપિયા થઈ ગયો છે

ઉત્પાદનમાં ઘટાડો ચાલુ રાખવાનો નિર્ણય
OPEC અને તેના સહયોગી દેશોએ તેલ ઉત્પાદનમાં પોતપોતાનું લેવલ જાળવી રાખવાનો નિર્ણય લીધો છે. જ્યારે ફ્યુઅલ ડિમાન્ડ પ્રી-કોવિડ લેવલ પર પહોંચી ગઈ છે. આ સંજોગોમાં વાયદા બજારમાં ક્રૂડ ઓઈલની કિંમતમાં ઉછાળો જોવા મળ્યો છે. બ્રેન્ટ ક્રૂડની કિંમત ગુરુવારે 4.2 ટકા, એટલે કે 2.67 ડોલર પ્રતિ બેરલ વધીને 66.74 થઈ ગયો છે. આ પહેલાં જાન્યુઆરી 2020માં આ 67.75 ડોલર પ્રતિ બેરલના સ્તર પર હતો. અમેરિકન બજારમાં પણ ગુરુવારે ક્રૂડ ઓઈલના વાયદાનો ભાવ 5.6 ટકા વધીને 64.70 ડોલર પ્રતિ બેરલ થઈ ગયો છે.

સાઉદી ઉત્પાદનમાં ઘટાડો ચાલુ રાખશે, પરંતુ રશિયા અને કઝાકિસ્તાન વધારી શકે છે
સાઉદી અરબની આગેવાનીમાં OPEC દેશો અને રશિયાના નેતૃત્વમાં OPECના સહયોગ તેલ ઉત્પાદક દેશોની ઓનલાઈન મીટિંગ પ્રોડક્શનમાં ઘટાડો જાળવી રાખવાનો નિર્ણય લેવામાં આવ્યો છે. દુનિયાના સૌથી મોટા તેલ ઉત્પાદકસાઉદી અરબ રોજના 10 લાખ બેરલનો ઘટાડો ઓછામાં ઓછા એપ્રિલ સુધી ચાલુ રાખવામાં આવશે. જોકે રશિયા, કઝાકિસ્તાન તેલના ઉત્પાદનમાં થોડો વધારો કરી શકે છે.

પેટ્રોલ-ડીઝલને GST અંતર્ગત લાવવાની માંગ
આ મીટિંગના થોડા સમય પહેલાં જ પેટ્રોલિયમ મંત્રી ધર્મેન્દ્ર પ્રધાને OPEC અને અન્ય દેશોને ફરી એક વાર ક્રૂડ ઓઈલના ઉત્પાદન પરથી પ્રતિબંધ ઉઠાવવા અને ભાવ સ્થિર રાખવાના વાયદા પૂરા કરવાનો આગ્રહ કર્યો હતો. દેશમાં પેટ્રોલ-ડીઝલને GST અંતર્ગત લાવવાની માંગણી પણ કરવામાં આવી રહી છે. જેના કારણે સરકાર પહેલેથી જ પ્રેશરમાં છે. SBIના અર્થશાસ્ત્રીઓના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે GST અંતર્ગત આવતા પેટ્રોલ 75 રૂપિયે પ્રતિ લિટર અને ડીઝલના ભાવ રૂ. 68 પર આવી જશે.

ક્રૂડ ઓઈલની કિંમતોમાં 10 જોલર પ્રતિ બેરલ વધવાનો અંદાજ
ગયા મહિને ઈન્વેસ્ટમેન્ટ બેન્ક ગોલ્ડમેન સૈશે ક્રૂડ ઓઈલના ભાવ વધવાનો અંદાજ વ્યક્ત કર્યો છે. સૈશના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે આ વર્ષે જુલાઈ સુધી ક્રૂડઓઈલનો વપરાશ પ્રી-કોવિડ સ્તરને પાર કરી જશે. આવું એટલા માટે કારણકે કારોના કાળમાં ઘટાડા દરમિયાન ઈન્ડસ્ટ્રીયલ એક્વિવિટી સતત વધીરહી છે. જ્યારે OPEC+ અને ઈરાન તરફથી તેલ ઉત્પાદનમાં ધટાડો ચાલુ રાખવામાં આવી રહ્યો છે. આવી સ્થિતિમાં ક્રૂડ ઓઈલ 10 ડોલર પ્રતિ બેરલ વધારે મોંઘુ થઈ શકે છે.

અન્ય સમાચારો પણ છે...
એપ ખોલો

Sponsored By

Astral Pipes
ઇંગ્લેન્ડઇંગ્લેન્ડ205-10 (75.5)
VSલાઈવ
ભારતભારત147-6 (59.3)
ભારત 58 રને ટ્રાયલ
  • કૉપી લિંક
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓસુરતમાં ઘરમાંથી સળગતો પતિ બહાર દોડી આવ્યો, પાછળ પત્ની ધાબળો લઈને દોડી બચાવ્યો, બંને ગંભીર રીતે દાઝ્યા - સુરત - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે સમય થોડો મિશ્રિત પ્રભાવ લાવી રહ્યો છે. છેલ્લાં થોડા સમયથી નજીકના સંબંધો વચ્ચે ચાલી રહેલાં મનમુટાવ દૂર થશે. તમારી મહેનત તથા કોશિશનું સાર્થક પરિણામ સામે આવી શકે છે. કોઇ ધાર્મિક સ્થળે જવાથી...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો