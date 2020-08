નાના વેપારીઓને રાહત:હવે રૂ. 40 લાખ સુધીના વાર્ષિક ટર્નઓવર વાળા વેપારીઓને GSTમાંથી મુક્તિ, અગાઉ આ મર્યાદા 20 લાખ હતી

Tax on cinema tickets, earlier between 35% to 110%, has been brought down to 12% & 18% in GST regime. Most items of daily use are in 0 or 5% slab. Construction of residential complexes saw a steep reduction in rates to 5% in general & 1% for affordable houses: Ministry of Finance https://t.co/VOosWaoaO8 pic.twitter.com/3LUNx6IXol