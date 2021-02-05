તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મૌદ્રિક નીતિ કમિટીની બેઠક:RBIએ રેપો રેટ 4% યથાવત રાખ્યો, હોમ અને ઓટો લોન હાલ સસ્તી થશે નહિ

મુંબઈ18 મિનિટ પહેલા
ભારતીય રિઝર્વ બેન્કે શુક્રવારે નવી ક્રેડિટ પોલીની જાહેરાત કરી છે. RBIએ આ વખતે પણ વ્યાજ દરમાં કોઈ ફેરફાર કર્યો નથી. આમ બજેટ પછી આશા રાખીને બેઠેલા મિડલ ક્લાસને એક વખત ફરી નિરાશા હાથ લાગી છે. RBI ગવર્નર શક્તિકાંત દાસે શુક્રવારે પ્રેસ કોન્ફરન્સમાં આ અંગે જાહેરાત કરી છે.

જાણકારોને પહેલા આશા હતી કે RBI રેપો રેટમાં કાપ મુકવાથી બચશે. રેપો રેટનો અર્થ RBI દ્વારા બેન્કોને આપવામાં આવતી લોન પરનો વ્યાજદર છે. ખાસ વાત એ છે કે એક ફેબ્રુઆરીએ રજૂ થયેલા બજેટ 2021-22 બાદ RBIની આ પ્રથમ બેઠક છે. રિઝર્વ બેન્કે ગત વર્ષેના ફેબ્રુઆરીથી અત્યાર સુધીના રેપો રેટમાં કુલ 115 બેસ પોઈન્ટ ઘટાડો કર્યો છે.

MPCએ અગાઉની 3 બેઠકોમાં પણ પ્રમુખ દરોમાં કોઈ ફેરફાર કર્યો ન હતો. હાસ રેપો રેટ 4 ટકા છે, જે 15 વર્ષના ન્યુનતમ સ્તર પર છે. બીજી તરફ RBIએ રિવર્સ રેપો રેટ પણ 3.35 ટકા યથાવત રાખ્યો છે. આ દર પર બેન્ક તેની પાસે જમા રકમને રિઝર્વ બેન્કને જમા કરાવે છે.

RBIની નજર હાલ ફિસકલ ડેફિસિટ ઘટાડવા પર છે. આ જ કારણે એક્સપર્ટ પહેલીથી જ એ વાતનો અંદાજો લગાવી રહ્યાં હતા કે વ્યાજ દરમાં કોઈ ફેરફાર કરવામાં આવશે નહિ. સાથે જ વ્યાજ દરને પહેલા કરતા ઘણો ઘટાડવામાં આવ્યો છે. તેના પગલે વ્યાજ દર ઘટવાની આશા આ વખતે પણ ઓછી હતી.

