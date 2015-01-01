તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • Gujarati News
  • Business
  • Modi Says Countries Supporting Terrorism Should Be Held Accountable And The Problem Should Be Fought In An Organized Manner.

બ્રિક્સમાં પાકિસ્તાન પર નિશાન:મોદીએ કહ્યું- આતંકવાદને ટેકો આપનારા દેશોને જવાબદાર ગણો અને તેઓ સામે ઓર્ગેનાઇઝ્ડ રીતે લડવું પડશે

બ્રિક્સ સંમેલનમાં પ્રધાનમંત્રી નરેન્દ્ર મોદીએ કોરોના સામે લડાઈ માટે પરસ્પર સહકાર પર ભાર મૂક્યો.

પ્રધાનમંત્રી મોદીએ મંગળવારે બ્રિક્સ દેશોના સંમેલનમાં ભાગ લીધો હતો. મોદીએ કહ્યું, "આતંકવાદ એ આજે ​​દુનિયા સામેની સૌથી મોટી સમસ્યા છે. અમે ખાતરી કરીશું કે આતંકવાદને ટેકો આપનારા દેશો જવાબદાર ગણાય અને સમસ્યાને ઓર્ગેનાઇઝ્ડ રીતે લડવામાં આવે."

બ્રિક્સ વર્ચ્યુઅલ સમિટમાં મોદીએ કહ્યું, "ભારત અને દક્ષિણ આફ્રિકાએ કોવિડ -19 વેક્સીન સારવાર અને તપાસ સંબંધિત કરાર કર્યા છે. તેમાં છૂટનો પ્રસ્તાવ મુકવામાં આવ્યો છે. અમને આશા છે કે બ્રિક્સના બાકીના દેશો પણ તેને ટેકો આપશે. ડિજિટલ હેલ્થમાં સહયોગ વધારવા પર ભારત કામ કરશે."

ભારતની અધ્યક્ષતામાં આગામી બ્રિક્સ સંમેલન
બ્રિક્સમાં બ્રાઝિલ, રશિયા, ભારત, ચીન અને દક્ષિણ આફ્રિકા શામેલ છે. આ વખતે કોન્ફરન્સની થીમ 'ગ્લોબલ સસ્ટેનેબિલિટી, શેર્ડ સિક્યુરિટી એન્ડ ઇનોવેશન ડેવલપમેન્ટ' છે. વિદેશ મંત્રાલયે કહ્યું છે કે ભારત આગામી બ્રિક્સ સમિટની અધ્યક્ષતા કરશે. 2021માં ભારત 13મી બ્રિક્સ સમિટનું આયોજન કરશે. અગાઉ ભારતે 2012 અને 2016માં બ્રિક્સ દેશોની સમિટની અધ્યક્ષતા સંભાળી હતી.

બ્રિક્સ સંમેલનમાં પરસ્પર સહયોગ અને આતંકવાદ, વેપાર, આરોગ્ય, ઉર્જા તેમજ કોરોના રોગચાળાને કારણે થયેલા નુકસાન માટે વળતર જેવા મુદ્દાઓ પર ચર્ચા કરવામાં આવી હતી. તેમાં ભારતના વડા પ્રધાન નરેન્દ્ર મોદી, ચીનના રાષ્ટ્રપતિ શી જિનપિંગ ઉપરાંત બ્રાઝિલના રાષ્ટ્રપતિ, જેર બોલસોનારો અને રશિયાના રાષ્ટ્રપતિ વ્લાદિમીર પુટિન ઉપસ્થિત રહ્યા હતા.

ભારત અને ચીન વચ્ચેના તણાવ દરમિયાન બ્રિક્સ સંમેલન યોજાયું
બ્રિક્સ સંમેલન એવા સમયે યોજવામાં આવ્યું છે જ્યારે તેના બે મુખ્ય સભ્ય દેશો, ભારત અને ચીન વચ્ચે પૂર્વી લદ્દાખમાં તણાવ છે. જોકે, બંને પક્ષ હવે ઊંચાઈવાળા વિસ્તારમાંથી સૈનિકોને પાછળ હટાવવા પર કામ કરી રહ્યા છે.

પાછલા મહિનામાં આ બીજી વખત છે જ્યારે મોદી અને જિનપિંગ વીડિયો કોલ પર સામ-સામે આવ્યા છે. ગત સપ્તાહે બંનેએ શંઘાઈ સહકાર સંસ્થાની બેઠકમાં ભાગ લીધો હતો. કોરોનાને લીધે, આ વખતે વર્ચ્યુઅલ માધ્યમ દ્વારા સમિટનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

