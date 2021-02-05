તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

46 બનાવટી કંપનીનો ભાડો ફૂટયો:રૂપિયા 541 કરોડના બોગસ GST બિલ બનાવ્યા, રૂપિયા 82 કરોડનું બનાવટી ઈનપુટ ટેક્સ ક્રેડિટ મેળવ્યું

મુંબઈ34 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક

ગુડ્સ એન્ડ સર્વિસ ટેક્સ (GST) અધિકારીઓએ કર ચોરીની એક ઘટના અંગે મોટો ખુલાસો કર્યો છે. દિલ્હીમાં એક વ્યક્તિ 46 જેટલી ડમી કંપનીઓ ચલાવી રહ્યો હતો. તે સમયે તેણે રૂપિયા 82 કરોડથી વધારે રકમના બનાવટી ઈનપુટ ટેક્સ ક્રેડિટ બનાવ્યા હતા. આ માટે રૂપિયા 541.13 કરોડના બનાવટી બિલ બનાવ્યા હતા.

21 લોકોની કરચોરી બદલ ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી
નાણાં મંત્રાલયે જણાવ્યું છે કે છેલ્લા 3 વર્ષમાં GST હેઠળ દિલ્હી ઝોને રૂપિયા 3,791 કરોડની કર ચોરી પકડી છે. 21 લોકોની આ પ્રકારના કેસમાં ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી છે. છેલ્લા એક વર્ષમાં GST અધિકારીઓએ જે અભિયાન ચલાવ્યું છે તે સમય દરમિયાન અનેક લોકોની ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવી છે. પ્રકારની ઘટનાઓમાં મોટાપાયે કરચોરીની ઘટના પ્રકાશમાં આવી છે. આગામી સમયમાં આ આંકડો હજુ પણ વધી શકે છે.

નેટવર્ક બનાવીને બનાવટી બિલ તૈયાર કરવામાં આવતા હતા
મંત્રાલયના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે દિલ્હીમાં આ નેટવર્ક મારફતે બનાવટી બીલ રજૂ કરીને આ કાળા કારોબાર ચલાવવામાં આવતા હતા. અત્યાર સુધીમાં રૂપિયા 82.23 કરોડના ઈનપુટ ટેક્સ ક્રેડિટ (ITC) મેળવવામાં આવ્યા છે. નાણાં મંત્રાલયનું કહેવું છે કે ડેટાનું એનાલિસિસ કરવામાં આવતા પૂર્વી દિલ્હીના GST અધિકારીઓને આ 46 બનાવટી કંપનીઓના નેટવર્કની ઓળખ કરવામાં સફળતા મળી છે.

આ કંપનીઓ વર્ષ 2017થી ચાલી રહી હતી. અનેક લોકોને નકલી બિલો મારફતે બનાવટી ITC નો લાભ આપવામાં આવતો હતો. આ લોકોની ઓળખ કરવામાં આવી છે.

બે વ્યક્તિ આ કારોબારમાં સંડોવાયેલા છે
મંત્રાલયે કહ્યું કે તપાસમાં સામે આવ્યું છે કે આ કંપનીઓ અને તેમના કાળા નેટવર્કમાં અરવિંદ કુમાર અને તેમના સહયોગીનો સમાવેશ થાય છે. તેનું નિયંત્રણ પણ તેમના હાથમાં જ હતું.

રૂપિયા 541 કરોડના બનાવટી બિલ તૈયાર કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા
આશરે રૂપિયા 541.13 કરોડની કિંમતના બનાવટી બિલ ઈશ્યુ કરવામાં આવ્યા છે. તેમાં રૂપિયા 82.23 કરોડના બનાવટી ITC વસૂલાત કરવામાં આવી છે. અત્રે ઉલ્લેખનીય છે કે આઈટી સિસ્ટમને ઠીક કરવાથી, તમામ કામગીરી ડિજીટલ કરવાથી તથા તે અંતર્ગત અભિયાન ચલાવવાથી જીએસટી કલેક્શનમાં વધારો થયો છો.

સતત ચોથા મહિને GST કલેક્શન રૂપિયા 1 લાખને પાર થઈ ગઈ છે. જાન્યુઆરીમાં તે રૂપિયા 1.20 લાખ કરોડ હતી. ડિસેમ્બરમાં રૂપિયા 1.15 લાખ કરોડ હતી. જોકે અન્ય માહિતી એવી પણ છે જીએસટી એન્ડ કસ્ટમ વિભાગમાં દેશભરમાં 42246 પદ ખાલી છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓવડોદરાની સયાજી હોસ્પિટલમાં તબીબોએ શરીરની બહાર આંતરડાં સાથે જન્મેલા બાળકનાં આંતરડાં ફરીથી સ્થાપિત કર્યાં, 1750 ગ્રામ વજનની બાળકીની સારવાર કરી નવજીવન આપ્યું - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો