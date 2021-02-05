તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • Gold Exchange Will Start In The Year 2021 At GIFT City, BSE, NSE, MCX, CDSL, NSDL Will Be Stake Holders

નવી શરૂઆત:વર્ષ 2021માં ગિફ્ટ IFSCમાં ગોલ્ડ એક્સ્ચેન્જ શરૂ થઈ જશે, BSE, NSE, MCX, CDSL, NSDL તેમ ભાગીદાર બનશે

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • બજેટમાં સેબીને એક્સ્ચેન્જની રેગ્યુલેટરી ઓથોરિટી બનાવવાની જાહેરાત થઈ હતી
  • બુલિયન એક્સ્ચેન્જ માટેની પોલિસી IIMના ગોલ્ડ પોલિસી સેન્ટરે તૈયાર કરી છે

ભારતની બુલિયન અને જ્વેલરી ઇન્ડસ્ટ્રી જેનો ઘણા સમયથી રાહ જોઈ રહી છે તે ગોલ્ડ એક્સ્ચેન્જ 2021માં શરૂ થઈ જશે તેવી માહિતી આજે શુક્રવારે ઇન્ટરનેશનલ ફાઇનાન્શિયલ સર્વિસિસ સેન્ટર્સ ઓથોરિટીના ચેરમેન ઈંજેતી શ્રીનિવાસે કરી હતી. દેશનું પહેલું બુલિયન એક્સ્ચેન્જ ગુજરાતમાં ગાંધીનગરમાં આવેલા ગુજરાત ઇન્ટરનેશનલ ફાઈનાન્સ ટેક સિટી (ગીફ્ટ-સિટી) ખાતે બનશે. શ્રીનિવાસે જણાવ્યું હતું કે, આ એક્સ્ચેન્જ માટેનો ડ્રાફ્ટ તૈયાર થઈ ચૂક્યો છે અને ટૂંક સમયમાં તેની જાહેરાત કરવામાં આવશે.

ગોલ્ડ એક્સ્ચેન્જની આગેવાની BSE કરશે
ઇન્ડિયા INX ના મેનેજીંગ ડિરેક્ટર પી. બાલાસુબ્રમણ્યમે જણાવ્યું કે, ભારતના પહેલા ગોલ્ડ એક્સ્ચેન્જની આગેવાની બોમ્બે સ્ટોક એક્સ્ચેન્જ કરશે. જ્યારે મલ્ટી કોમોડિટી એક્સ્ચેન્જ (MCX), નેશનલ સ્ટોક એક્સ્ચેન્જ (NSE), CDSL અને NSDL તેમ સ્ટેક હોલ્ડર્સ હશે. નાણામંત્રી નિર્મલા સિતારમણે બજેટમાં સેબીને ભારતના પહેલા ગોલ્ડ એક્સ્ચેન્જની રેગ્યુલેટરી બોડી બનાવવાની જાહેરાત કરી છે.

દેશભરમાં સોનાના એક સમાન ભાવ હશે
સોનાના ભાવમાં રહેલી વિસંગતતા, જ્વેલરી ઉદ્યોગમાં પારદર્શિતાનો અભાવ અને સોનાની ગુણવત્તા સહિતના અનેક પ્રશ્નોનાં નિરાકરણ માટે ભારત સરકારે નવી ગોલ્ડ પોલિસી બનાવી છે. આનો અર્થ એ થાય છે કે દેશમાં અત્યારે સોનાના ભાવ નક્કી કરવા માટે કોઈ ઠોસ પદ્ધતિ નથી અને એટલે જ દરેક શહેરોમાં ભાવ અલગ અલગ હોય છે અને તેમાં પણ બે શહેરો કે રાજયોના ભાવ વચ્ચે મોટો તફાવત રહે છે. ગોલ્ડ એક્સચેન્જ બનવાથી સોનાના ભાવમાં સમાનતા આવશે. બજારમાં પ્રાઇસ મિકેનિઝમ આવશે અને તેનો સીધો જ લાભ ગ્રાહકોને મળશે.

IIM અમદાવાદમાં તૈયાર થઈ છે ગોલ્ડ પોલિસી
ભારત સરકાર દેશનું પહેલું ગોલ્ડ એક્સ્ચેન્જ બનાવી રહી છે અને તેના માટેની પોલિસી IIM અમદાવાદમાં તૈયાર થઈ છે. પોલિસીને લગતા તમામ સૂચનો ભેગા કરી તેનો મુસદ્દો તૈયાર કરવાની જવાબદારી સરકારે વર્લ્ડ ગોલ્ડ કાઉન્સીલ (WGC) અને ઇન્ડિયન ઇન્સ્ટિટ્યૂટ ઓફ મેનેજમેન્ટ અમદાવાદ (IIMA)ના સંયુક્ત ભાગીદારીથી બનેલા ઇન્ડિયન ગોલ્ડ પોલિસી સેન્ટર (IGPC)ને આપી હતી. IGPCએ આ પોલિસીને લગતો મુસદ્દો તૈયાર કરીને સરકારને સોંપી દીધો હતો.

