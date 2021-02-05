તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

Install App

Adsથી પરેશાન છો? Ads વગર સમાચાર વાંચવા ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરો દિવ્ય ભાસ્કર એપ

બેન્કિંગ સેવાઓમાં ખામી:બેન્કિંગ સેવા સંદર્ભે ફરિયાદો 57% વધી 3 લાખને પાર: RBI

મુંબઈ33 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • કૉપી લિંક
  • આ વર્ષે ક્રેબિટ કાર્ડ, પ્રતિબદ્ધતા પૂર્ણ કરવામાં નિષ્ફળ, નોટિસ વિના ચાર્જમાં વધારો-વસૂલાત, લોન, એડવાન્સિસ, અને બેન્કિંગ કોડ એન્ડ સ્ટાન્ડર્ડ્સ બોર્ડ ઓફ ઈન્ડિયાનુ પાલન કરવામાં નિષ્ફળતા જેવા મુદ્દાઓ પર ફરિયાદો ગતવર્ષની તુલનાએ વધી

બેન્કિંગ સેવાઓમાં ખામી અંગે થતી ફરિયાદોનુ પ્રમાણ 57 ટકા વધ્યુ છે. આરબીઆઈના વાર્ષિક રિપોર્ટ અનુસાર, 30 જૂન, 2020ના પૂર્ણ થતાં વર્ષમાં 3.08 લાખ બેન્કિંગ ફરિયાદો નોંધાઈ છે. કુલ ફરિયાદોમાંથી દર પાંચમાંથી એક ફરિયાદ એટીએમ અને ડેબિટ કાર્ડ સંબંધિત છે. જ્યારે 13.38 ટકા ફરિયાદો મોબાઈલ અને ઈલેક્ટ્રોનિક બેન્કિંગ સંબંધિત છે. ફેર પ્રેક્ટિસિસ કોડ અંતર્ગત પણ ફરિયાદો વધી છે.

આ વર્ષે ક્રેબિટ કાર્ડ, પ્રતિબદ્ધતા પૂર્ણ કરવામાં નિષ્ફળ, નોટિસ વિના ચાર્જમાં વધારો-વસૂલાત, લોન, એડવાન્સિસ, અને બેન્કિંગ કોડ એન્ડ સ્ટાન્ડર્ડ્સ બોર્ડ ઓફ ઈન્ડિયાનુ પાલન કરવામાં નિષ્ફળતા જેવા મુદ્દાઓ પર ફરિયાદો ગતવર્ષની તુલનાએ વધી છે. ડાયરેક્ટ સેલ્સ એજન્ટ અને રિકવરી એજન્ટ સંબંધિત ફરિયાદોની સંખ્યા 2018-19માં 629થી વધી 2019-20માં 1406 થઈ છે. ડેપ્યુટી ગવર્નર એમકે જૈને જણાવ્યુ હતુ કે, ફાઈનાન્સિયલ કન્ઝ્યુમર સંવેદનશીલ રહ્યા હતા. નિકાલ રેટમાં વૃદ્ધિ કરવા પર ફોકસ કરવાની જરૂર પડશે. બેન્કો, એનબીએફસી, ડિજિટલ પેમેન્ટને એકીકૃત કરી સિંગલ ઓમ્બુસમનમાં આવરી લેવાની જાહેરાત કરી હતી.

SBI બેન્કોની ગ્રાહક ફરિયાદો 60 ટકા ઘટી
દેશની ટોચની બેન્ક એસબીઆઈમાં ગ્રાહકોની ફરિયાદોની સંખ્યા 59.65 ટકા ઘટી છે. જ્યારે ખાનગી બેન્કોમાં વધારો થયો છે. એસબીઆઈ દ્રારા 48,333, એચડીએફસી બેન્ક દ્રારા 15004, ICICI બેન્ક 11,844, અને એક્સિસ બેન્ક દ્રારા 10457 કેસોનો નિકાલ કરવામાં આવ્યો હતો.

એનબીએફસીમાં ફરિયાદોનુ પ્રમાણ 386 ટકા વધ્યુ: એનબીએફસી વિરૂદ્ધ ફરિયાદોનુ પ્રમાણ 386 ટકા વધ્યુ છે. એનબીએફસી માટેની ઓમ્બુસમન સ્કીમ સંદર્ભે 19432 ફરિયાદો નોંધાઈ છે. જેનો નિકાલ રેશિયો 95.34 ટકા રહ્યો છે. ડિજિટલ ટ્રાન્જેક્શન માટે ઓમ્બુસમન સ્કીમ વિરૂદ્ધ 2481 ફરિયાદો થઈ છે. જેમાં 43.89 ટકા પેમેન્ટ ટ્રાન્જેક્શનમાં RBI કોડનો ભંગ કરવા સંબંધિત છે.

એપ ખોલો
વીડિયોવધુ જુઓબસ-ટ્રેનમાં મુસાફરોને કેફી પીણુ પીવડાવી સામાન ચોરી કરતા શખસની વડોદરા રેલવે ક્રાઇમ બ્રાન્ચે ધરપકડ કરી, 11 ગુનાની કબૂલાત, 7.30 લાખ લાખનો મુદ્દામાલ જપ્ત - વડોદરા - Divya Bhaskar

આજનું રાશિફળ

મેષ
Rashi - મેષ|Aries - Divya Bhaskar
મેષ|Aries

પોઝિટિવઃ- આજે ગ્રહ સ્થિતિ ધનદાયક છે. ભાઇઓ સાથે મળીને કોઇ લાભને લગતા વિષય ઉપર ચર્ચા-વિચારણાં થશે. તમે તમારી અંદર ભરપૂર આત્મવિશ્વાસ અનુભવ કરશો. પરિવારમાં કોઇ માંગલિક કાર્યોને લગતા આયોજનની યોજના પણ બની શ...

વધુ વાંચો

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

ફીડબેક આપો