  Gujarati News
  Business
  • China Has Blocked The Listing Of Jack Mani's IPO Due To Questions Over The State owned Banking System

મોટો ઝટકો:ચીને જેક માની કંપનીના IPOનું લિસ્ટિંગ રોકી દીધું,સરકારી બેંક સિસ્ટમ પર સવાલ ઉઠાવવો ભારે પડ્યો

બેજિંગએક કલાક પહેલા
  
બિલિયોનેર જેક મા.

ચીનના શાંઘાઈ સ્ટોક એક્સચેન્જે બિલિયોનેર જેક મા અને તેમના એન્ટ ગ્રૂપ કોર્પોરેશનના 34 અબજ ડૉલર એટલે કે રૂ. 2,53,000 કરોડના આઈપીઓનું લિસ્ટિંગ રોકી દીધું છે. આ કાર્યવાહી જેક મા માટે મોટો ઝટકો સાબિત થશે એવું મનાય છે. દુનિયાનો સૌથી મોટો આઈપીઓ પાંચ નવેમ્બરે શાંઘાઈ અને હોંગકોંગના સ્ટોક એક્સચેન્જમાં લિસ્ટ થવાનો હતો.

હાલમાં જ જેક માએ ચીનની સરકારી બેંકોની સિસ્ટમ સામે સવાલ ઉઠાવ્યા હતા. એટલે ચીને આ આત્યંતિક પગલું ભર્યું હોવાનું કહેવાય છે. ઓક્ટોબરના છેલ્લા દિવસોમાં શાંઘાઈમાં એક ફાઈનાન્સિયલ સમિટમાં જેક માએ કહ્યું હતું કે, ચીનમાં મોટી બેંકો જમીનદારોની જેમ વર્તે છે, જ્યારે એન્ટ ગ્રૂપ ઈનોવેશન થકી સામાન્ય લોકોને અને કંપનીઓને લોન આપે છે, જેમની પાસે ગિરવે રાખવા પણ કશું નથી. એક જ દસકામાં એન્ટ ગ્રૂપે ચીનમાં લાખો લોકોની લેવડદેવડની પદ્ધતિ બદલી નાંખી છે. આ સ્થિતિમાં અમારું ગ્રૂપ ચીનની સરકારી બેંકો અને નાણાકીય સંસ્થાઓ માટે એક પડકાર બની ગયું છે. જો આ આઈપીઓ લિસ્ટ થયો હોત, તો તેમની કંપનીનું માર્કેટ કેપ રૂ. 23,09,500 કરોડ થઈ જાત, જે કોઈ પણ વૈશ્વિક બેંકના મૂલ્યથી અનેકગણું વધારે હોત!

