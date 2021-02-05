તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  Bumble Shares Rose 77% In The US, With The Company's Revenue Exceeding Rs 1 Lakh Crore

વુમન ડેટિંગ એપના શેરનું બમ્પર લિસ્ટિંગ:USમાં બંબલના શેર 77% સુધી ઉછળીને લિસ્ટેડ થયા, કંપનીની વેલ્યૂ 1 લાખ કરોડ રૂપિયાથી વધુ થઈ

નવી દિલ્હી20 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • વ્હિટની વોલ્ફ હર્ડે 2014માં કરી હતી બંબલની શરૂઆત
  • IPOના સફળ લિસ્ટિંગથી અબજપતિ બની વોલ્ફ હર્ડ
  • પ્રિયંકા ચોપડા, સેરેના વિલિયમ્સ કરે છે એપની પબ્લિસિટી

વુમન ડેટિંગ એપ બંબલના શેરનું વેલેન્ટાઈન વીકમાં શાનદાર ઓપનિંગ થયું છે. અમેરિકાના શેરબજારમાં બંબલના ઈનિશિયલ પબ્લિક ઓફરિંગ(IPO)ને રોકાણકારોનો સારો રિસપોન્સ મળ્યો છે. અમેરિકાના સ્ટોક એક્સચેન્જ નાસ્ડેકમાં બંબલના શેરનું લિસ્ટિંગ 76.78 ટકાના પ્રીમયમ પર 76 ડોલર પ્રતિ શેર પર થયું. તેની ઈશ્યુ પ્રાઈઝ 43 ડોલર પ્રતિ શેર હતી. ઈન્ટ્રા-ડેમાં તે 79.90 ડોલર પ્રતિ શેર પર પહોંચ્યો હતો. જોકે અંતે તે લગભગ 64 ટકાના ઉછાળાની સાથે 70.31 ડોલર પ્રતિ શેર પર બંધ થયો હતો.

14 અબજ ડોલર થયું વેલ્યુએશન
બંબલે કારોબાર વધારવાના હેતુથી 2.15 અબજ ડોલર એકત્રિત કરવા માટે IPO બહાર પાડ્યો હતો. આ IPOના સફળ લોન્ચિંગ પછી બંબલની વેલ્યુએશન 14 અબજ ડોલર એટલે કે લગભગ 1 લાખ કરોડ રૂપિયા થઈ છે. બંબલ એક વુમન ડેટિંગ એપ છે. વિશ્વમાં તેના 4 કરોડખી વધુ મંથલી એક્ટિવ યુઝર છે. ભારતમાં આ એપને 1 કરોડથી વધુ યુઝરે ઈન્સ્ટોલ કરી છે.

2014માં થઈ હતી શરૂઆત
બંબલની શરૂઆત વ્હિટની વોલ્ફ હર્ડે 2014માં કરી હતી. વ્હિટની બંબલની કોમ્પિટીટર એપ ટિંડરના કો-ફાઉન્ડર પણ હતા. તેમણે ટિંડરના ફાઉન્ડર્સ પર સેક્સુઅલ હેરેસમેન્ટનો આરોપ લગાવીને કંપની છોડી દીધી હતી. 2019ની શરૂઆતમાં અમેરિકાની ઈન્વેસ્ટમેન્ટ ફર્મ બ્લેકસ્ટોને 3 અબજ ડોલરમાં બંબલમાં મેજોરિટી હિસ્સો ખરીદ્યો હતો. જોકે વ્હિટની હર્ડ બંબલના CEO તરીકે ચાલુ રહ્યાં. હવે કંપનીના IPOના શાનદાર ઓપનિંગના કારણે વ્હિટનીની નેટવર્થ 1.5 અબજ ડોલર એટલે કે લગભગ 10 હજાર કરોડ રૂપિયા થઈ ગઈ છે.

મોટી કંપનીનું લિસ્ટિંગ કરનારી સૌથી યંગ વુમન બની વ્હિટની
અમેરિકામાં CEO તરીકે મોટી કંપનીનું શેર માર્કેટમાં લિસ્ટિંગ કરનારી વ્હિટની સૌથી યંગ વુમન બની ગઈ છે. વ્હિટનીનું કહેવું છે કે આ IPOમાંથી મળનારી રકમનો ઉપયોગ દેવું ચુકવવા અને નવા રોકાણ પર કરવામાં આવશે. વ્હિટનીએ કહ્યું કે હવે તે ગ્લોબલ ગ્રોથ પર અગ્રેસિવ રીતે ફોકસ કરશે.

IPOની પ્રાઈઝ વધારવામાં આવી હતી
બંબલે આ પહેલા IPO માટેની પ્રાઈઝ બેન્ડ 28થી 30 ડોલર રાખી હતી. જોકે પછીથી તેને 30 ટકા વધારીને 43 ડોલર કરી. આ સિવાય કંપનીએ IPOની સાઈઝમાં વધારો કર્યો. પહેલા કંપનીની યોજના 3.5 કરોડ ઈક્ટિવિટી શેર બહાર પાડવાની હતી. બાદમાં તેને વધારીને 4.5 કરોડ ઈક્વિટી શેર કરવામાં આવ્યા. બંબલને આ IPOથી 2 અબજ ડોલરની રકમ એકત્રિત કરવામાં મદદ મળી છે.

પ્રિયંકા ચોપડા અને સેરેના વિલિયમ્સ છે બંબલની બ્રાન્ડ એમ્બેસેડર
અમેરિકા સહિત સમગ્ર વિશ્વમાં બંબલ એપ મહિલાઓ માટે ખૂબ જ પોપ્યુલર છે. બોલીવુડ એક્ટ્રેસ પ્રિયંકા ચોપડા અને અમેરિકાની જાણીતી ટેનિસ પ્લેયર સેરેના વિલિયમ્સ તેની બ્રાન્ડ એમ્બેસેડર છે.

જાન્યુઆરી-સપ્ટેમ્બર 2020માં 37.6 કરોડ ડોલરની રેવન્યુ મળી
જાન્યુઆરી 2020થી સપ્ટેમ્બર 2020 દરમિયાન બંબલની કુલ રેવન્યુ 37.6 કરોડ ડોલર રહી. જોકે આ દરમિયાન કંપનીને 8.4 કરોડ ડોલરનો નેટ લોસ પણ થયો હતો. 2020ના ત્રીજા ત્રિમાસિકમાં બંબલના 4.2 કરોડ મંથલી એક્ટિવ યુઝર્સમાંથી 25 લાખ પેઈંગ એક્ટિવ યુઝર હતા. બંબલનો ઉપયોગ 150થી વધુ દેશોમાં થઈ રહ્યો છે. કંપનીને દરેક પેઈંગ યુઝર પાસેથી 26.84 ડોલરની રેવન્યુ મળે છે.

