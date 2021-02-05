તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

ભાસ્કર ખાસ:બિટોકોઈન 50,000 ડોલર નજીક, સાપ્તાહિક 33 ટકા ઉછાળો નોંધાયો, ભારત સરકાર ટૂંક સમયમાં ક્રિપ્ટો કરન્સી પર બિલ લાવશે

ન્યુયોર્ક33 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • ટેસ્લાએ 10 હજાર કરોડના બિટકોઈન ખરીદતા ક્રિપ્ટો કરન્સી માર્કેટમાં તેજી
  • હેજફંડો સક્રીય થતાં છેલ્લા એક વર્ષમાં બિટકોઇન 4000ના તળિયેથી વધી 48000 ડોલર પહોચ્યો

ટેસ્લાના ચીફ એક્ઝિક્યુટિવ એલન મસ્ક અને તેમની કંપની ટેસ્લાએ ડિજિટલ કરન્સીનો વપરાશ વધારવા 10 હજાર કરોડના બિટકોઈન ખરીદતાં બિટકોઈનના ભાવ આસમાને પહોંચ્યા છે. બિટકોઈન 48,003 ડોલરની ઓલટાઈમ હાઈ સપાટીએ પહોંચવા સાથે સાપ્તાહિક ધોરણે 33 ટકા વધ્યો છે. હાલ 18.41 ટકા ઉછાળા સાથે 46,650.72 ડોલરની સપાટી પર ટ્રેડેડ છે. ટેસ્લાએ પોતાના વાર્ષિક રિપોર્ટમાં જાહેરાત કરી હતી કે, તેણે રૂ. 1.5 અબજ ડોલરના બિટકોઈન ખરીદ્યા છે. તે નજીકના સમયમાં બિટકોઈનનો પેમેન્ટ પેટે સ્વીકાર્ય બનાવશે. આ જાહેરાત સાથે 10 ટકા વૃદ્ધિ સાથે 44,000 ડોલર (32 લાખ) પર ટ્રેડ થયો હતો.

એલન મસ્ક સોશિયલ મીડિયા મારફત ક્રિપ્ટોકરન્સીને પ્રોત્સાહન આપી રહ્યા છે. થોડા દિવસ પહેલા સોશિયલ મીડિયા પ્લેટફોર્મ પર તેમના નિવેદને ગેમસ્ટોપ નામની કંપનીના શેર્સના ભાવ વધારવા મદદ કરી હતી. જો કે, એલન મસ્કની ઘણી જાહેરાતો નુકસાનદાયક પણ સાબિત થઈ છે. 2018માં તેઓની એક પોસ્ટના લીધે મસ્ક અને તેની કંપની પર સિક્યોરિટી એન્ડ એક્સચેન્જ કમિશને 145 કરોડની પેનલ્ટી પણ ફટકારી હતી.

ટેસ્લા ઉપરાંત અન્ય કંપનીઓનું પણ બિટકોઈનમાં રોકાણ
ટેસ્લા સિવાય અન્ય કંપનીઓ પણ રોકાણ માટે બિટકોઈનને શ્રેષ્ઠ માધ્યમ માને છે. પેમેન્ટ પ્રોસેસર સ્ક્વાયર અને બિઝનેસ ઈન્ટેલિજન્સ સોફ્ટવેર પ્રોવાઈડર માઈક્રોસ્ટ્રેટર્જીએ પોતાની કોર્પોરેટ કેશ બિટકોઈનમાં રોકાણ કરી છે.

સરકાર ટૂંક સમયમાં ક્રિપ્ટો કરન્સી પર બિલ લાવશે
સરકાર ટૂંકસમયમાં ક્રિપ્ટો કરન્સી પર બિલ રજૂ કરશે. રાજ્યના નાણા મંત્રી અનુરાગ ઠાકુરે જણાવ્યુ હતુ કે, ક્રિપ્ટો કરન્સી પર ઉપલબ્ધ કાયદાઓ અપૂરતા છે. સેબીએ ક્રિપ્ટો કરન્સી પર સીધુ નિયમ કરવા માટે કોઈ કાયદાકીય જોગવાઈ બનાવી નથી કે, તે કરન્સી, એસેટ્સ, સિક્યુરિટિઝ કે કોમોડિટીઝમાં સામેલ નથી. સરકારે વર્ચ્યુઅલ કરન્સી મુદ્દે રિપોર્ટ તૈયાર કરવા આંતર મંત્રીઓની કમિટી ઘડી હતી. આ મુદ્દે બિલ ટૂંકસમયમાં તૈયાર કરી કેબિનેટમાં રજૂ કરવામાં આવશે.

ઈથેરિયમ સહિત અન્ય ક્રિપ્ટો કરન્સીમાં પણ તેજી
બિટકોઈન બાદ બીજા નંબરની ટોચની ક્રિપ્ટો કરન્સી ઈથેરિયમ વાર્ષિક 95.18 ડોલરની બોટમથી ઉંચકાઈ 1815.96 ડોલરની ઓલટાઈમ હાઈ સપાટીએ પહોંચ્યો છે. સાપ્તાહિક 22.11 ટકા અને ઈન્ટ્રા ડે 5.72 ટકા વધી 1751.11 ડોલર પર ટ્રેડેડ છે. આ ઉપરાંત બિનાન્સ કોઈન 30 ટકા, લાઈટકોઈન 11 ટકા, એક્સઆરપી 9.81 ટકા વધી છે.

કોઈનમાર્કેટ કેપની યાદીમાં મોડલ 3 ટેસ્લા સામેલ

એલન મસ્કની ટેસ્લાએ 10 હજાર કરોડના બિટકોઈન ખરીદતા ક્રિપ્ટો કરન્સી માર્કેટમાં તેજી જોવા મળી.
વર્ચ્યુઅલ ક્રિપ્ટો કરન્સી એક્સચેન્જ કોઈનમાર્કેટ કેપ દ્રારા યાદીમાં મોડલ 3 ટેસ્લા કોઈન સામેલ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. જો કે, હાલ તેનુ વેરિફિકેશન થઈ શક્યુ નથી. કોઈનમાર્કેટ દ્રારા કંપની પાસે સ્પષ્ટતા માગી છે. વાસ્તવિક દુનિયાના ટ્રાન્જેક્શન માટે લોકપ્રિય ક્રિપ્ટો કરન્સનો વપરાશ વધારવાના હેતુ સાથે ટેસ્લા ક્રિપ્ટો કોઈન મારફત ખરીદીને પ્રોત્સાહન આપી રહી છે.

