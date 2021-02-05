તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

મંજૂરી:એલેમ્બિકની પેટા કંપની રાઇઝેન ફાર્માની કેન્સરની દવા અમ્બ્રાલિસિબને US-FDAની મંજૂરી મળી

અમદાવાદએક કલાક પહેલા
  • અમ્બ્રાલિસિબ એ PI3K ડેલ્ટા અને CK1 એપ્સિલોનની નવીન નેક્સ્ડ જનરેશન અવરોધક છે, જેનું સંશોધન રાઇઝેને કર્યું હતું
  • રાઇઝેને ભારતમાં અમ્બ્રાલિસિબની નોંધણી કરાવવાની અને એનું વાણિજ્યિકરણ કરવાની યોજના બનાવી

એલેમ્બિક ફાર્માની સબ્સિડીયરી ક્લિનિકલ-સ્ટેજ ઓન્કોલોજી-કેન્દ્રિત બાયોફાર્માસ્યુટિકલ કંપની રાઇઝેન ફાર્માસ્યુટિકલ્સે આજે જાહેરાત કરી હતી કે, એની નવી નેક્સ્ટ જનરેશન PI3K-ડેસ્ટ ઇન્હિબિટર અને ટીજી થેરાપેટિક્સને લાઇસન્સ આપવામાં આવ્યું હતું એ અમ્બ્રાલિસિબને કેન્સરની સારવાર માટે અમેરિકન એફડીએની મંજૂરી મળી છે. યુનિટી-એનએચએલ પરીક્ષણના બીજા તબક્કા (NCT02793583)ના પરિણામોને આધારે પ્રાથમિકતાની સમીક્ષા (MZL) અંતર્ગત આ ઇન્ડિકેશન્સ માટે મંજૂરીઓ આપવામાં આવી હતી; MZLમાં 16 ટકા સંપૂર્ણ પ્રતિભાવ સાથે 49 ટકા ORR અને FLમાં 3 ટકા સંપૂર્ણ પ્રતિસાદ સાથે 43% ORR હાંસલ થયો હતો. અમ્બ્રાલિસિબને અગાઉ MZLની સારવાર માટે બ્રેકથ્રૂ થેરપી ડેઝિગ્નેશન (BTD) તથા MZL અને FLની સારવાર માટે ઓર્ફન ડ્રગ ડેઝિગ્નેશન (ODD) મંજૂરી મળી હતી.

રાઇઝેન ફાર્માસ્યુટિકલ્સનાં ચેરમેન અને એલેમ્બિક ફાર્માસ્યુટિકલ્સ લિમિટેડનાં મેનેજિંગ ડાયરેક્ટર પ્રણવ અમીને કહ્યું હતું કે, અમ્બ્રાલિસિબ US-FDAની મંજૂરી મેળવવા ભારતીય વૈજ્ઞાનિકોએ વિકસાવેલી પ્રથમ NCE છે. અમે યુકોનિકનો સતત પુરવઠો સુનિશ્ચિત કરવા TG થેરાપેટિક્સ અને રાઇઝેન ફાર્મા સાથે ખભેખભો મિલાવીને કામ કરવા કટિબદ્ધ છીએ. અમ્બ્રાલિસિબ રાઇઝેનના R&Dના પ્રયાસોની પ્રથમ સંશોધિત એસેટ છે અને આ મંજૂરીએ રાઇઝેનની બાકીની મોટી પાઇપલાઇન અને સતત પ્રયાસોને વેગ આપ્યો છે.

રાઇઝેન ફાર્માસ્યુટિકલ્સના પ્રેસિડન્ટ અને સીઇઓ સ્વરૂપ વક્કાલાન્કાએ કહ્યું હતું કે, અમ્બ્રાલિસિબની મંજૂરી MZL અને FLનાં દર્દીઓને સારવારનો નવો વિકલ્પ પ્રદાન કરશે તથા આ મંજૂરી રાઇઝેનના દવા સંશોધન અને વિકાસની ક્ષમતાઓને મોટી માન્યતા છે. ઉપરાંત અમે ભારતીય દર્દીઓ માટે અમ્બ્રાલિસિબ લાવવા આતુર છીએ અને અમે ટૂંક સમયમાં નોંધણી અને મંજૂરી મેળવવા માટેની કામગીરી શરૂ કરવાની યોજના ધરાવીએ છીએ.

