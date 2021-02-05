તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

  • After SBI, HDFC And Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank Also Reduced Home Loan Interest Rate, Reached The Lowest Level In 10 Years

6.65 ટકા થયું હોમ લોનનું વ્યાજ:ICICI બેન્ક, SBI અને HDFC 6.70%ના વ્યાજથી આપી રહી છે હોમ લોન, માર્ચના અંત સુધીમાં આ ફાયદો મળશે

14 મિનિટ પહેલા
  • 75 લાખથી વધારે રકમની હોમ લોન પર ગ્રાહકોએ 6.75% વ્યાજ આપવું પડશે

ઘર ખરીદવાનું વિચારતા હોવ તો તમારા માટે એક ગુડ ન્યૂઝ છે. પ્રાઈવેટ બેન્કિંગ સેક્ટરમાં ICICI બેન્કે હોમ લોન પર વ્યાજદરમાં ઘટાડો કર્યો છે. આ 6.8%થી ઘટીને 6.7% થઈ ગયો છે. બેન્કના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે આ 10 વર્ષમાં સૌથી ઓછો વ્યાજદર છે. તે સાથે જ દેશની ત્રણ મોટી લોન આપનાર બેન્ક અને NBFCના હોમ લોનના વ્યાજદર હવે 6.70% થઈ ગયા છે. આ ફાયદો 5 માર્ચથી 31 માર્ચ સુધી લઈ શકાય છે.

75 લાખથી વધારે રકમની હોમ લોન પર ગ્રાહકોએ 6.75% વ્યાજ આપવું પડશે
બેન્કના જણાવ્યા પ્રમાણે જો ગ્રાહક 75 લાખ સુધીની લોન લે તો તેણે આ વ્યાજદર ચુકવવાનો છે. પરંતુ જો કોઈ ગ્રાહક 75 લાખ કરતાં વધારે રકમની લોન લે તો તેમણે 6.75 ટકાના દરે વ્યાજ ચુકવવાનું છે. ICICI સિવાય અન્ય બેન્કોના ગ્રાહક પણ હોમ લોન માટે ઓનલાઈન એપ્લાય પણ કરી શકે છે. તે માટે બેન્કની વેબસાઈટ અથવા મોબાઈલ બેન્કિંગ એપ iMobile Pay પર એપ્લાય કરવાનું છે.

HDFC, SBI અને કોટક બેન્કે પણ વ્યાજદર ઘટાડ્યા
આ પહેલાં HDFC, SBI અને કોટક મહિન્દ્રા બેન્કે પણ હોમ લોનના વ્યાજદરમાં ઘટાડો કર્યો છે. SBIએ 70 બેઝિસ પોઈન્ટનો ઘટાડો કર્યો હતો. જેથી વ્યાજદર ઘટીને 6.7% થઈ ગયો છે. કોટક મહિન્દ્રા બેન્કે પણ સીમિત સમય માટે વ્યાજદરમાં 0.10%નો ઘટાડો કર્યો છે, જેથી તે હવે 6.65% થઈ ગયો છે.
દેશની સૌથી મોટી હાઉસિંગ કંપની HDFCએ પણ વ્યાજદર 6.8%થી ઘટાડીને 6.75% કરી દીધો છે. જોકે આ લિમિટેડ ટાઈમ માટે નથી. પંજાબ નેશનલ બેન્ક હાઉસિંગ ફાઈનાન્સ પણ 7.35% વ્યાજદર પર હોમલોન આપી રહ્યા છે.

સ્ટેમ્પ ડ્યૂટીના ચાર્જમાં ઘટાડો
મહારાષ્ટ્ર સહિત ઘણાં રાજ્યોમાં સ્ટેમ્પ ડ્યૂટી અને રજિસ્ટ્રેશન ચાર્જમાં પણ નોંધપાત્ર ઘટાડો કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. મુંબઈમાં સ્ટેમ્પ ડ્યૂટી હવે 3% છે, જે પેલાં 6% હતી. મોટાભાગનો જે ઘટાડો છે તે 31 માર્ચ સુધી લાગુ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે. તેથી ગ્રાહકો ઘર ખરીદી રહ્યા છે. તે સાથે જ અન્ય સુવિધાઓ પણ આપવામાં આવી રહી છે. અમુક બેન્કો અને NBFCએ પ્રોસેસિંગ ફી પણ માફ કરી દીધી છે.

ઘરોની કિંમત ઓછી થઈ
અમુક રિપોર્ટ્સ પ્રમાણે ઘરની માંગ આ વર્ષે પણ વધારે રહી શકે છે. મુંબઈ, NCR અને બેંગલુરુ જેવા વિસ્તારોમાં છેલ્લા છ મહિનામાં ઘરના વેચાણ ઘણાં વધ્યા છે. મોટાભાગના ગ્રાહકો 50 લાખ રૂપિયાના બજેટ સુધીમાં ઘર શોધી રહ્યા છે. આમ, મધ્ય સાઈઝના ઘરની ડિમાન્ડ વધી રહી છે. આ સિવાય ઘરોની કિંમત ઘટવાના કારણે પણ ડિમાન્ડ વધી છે. જોકે કોમર્શિયલ પ્રોપર્ટીની માંગ હજી પણ નબળી છે.

