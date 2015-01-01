તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

નીતીશના CM બનવાની કહાની:સતત 2 ચૂંટણી હાર્યા તો રાજકારણ છોડવા માગતા હતા નીતીશ; અટલજીના કહેવા પર પહેલીવાર મુખ્યમંત્રી બન્યા

પટનાએક કલાક પહેલા
  • 1977 અને 1980ના ઈલેક્શનમાં નીતીશ નાલંદાની હરનૌત સીટ પર હાર્યા હતા, ત્યારે રાજકારણ છોડવા જઈ રહ્યા હતા
  • નીતીશ કુમાર પહેલીવાર 3 માર્ચ 2000ના રોજ મુખ્યમંત્રી બન્યા હતા, બહુમત ન મળતા 7 દિવસમાં રાજીનામુ આપવું પડ્યું હતું

"કરના થા ઇનકાર, મગર ઈકરાર કર બેઠે..." આજે આ ગીત નીતિશ કુમાર પર સંપૂર્ણ રીતે ફિટ બેસે છે. ના-ના પાડતા તેઓ આખરે 7મી વખત મુખ્યમંત્રી બન્યા. નીતીશને આ વખતે મુખ્યમંત્રી નહોતું બનવું કારણકે તેમની પાર્ટી જેડીયુમાં ફક્ત 43 બેઠકો જીતી શકી હતી. એક સમયે નાના ભાઈની ભૂમિકા નિભાવનારા ભાજપને 74 બેઠકો મળી હતી. તેમણે હા પણ ભાજપના કહેવા પર જ પાડી છે. રવિવારે, જ્યારે નીતીશ કુમાર એનડીએના નેતા તરીકે ચૂંટાયા, ત્યારે તેમણે કહ્યું, 'હું મુખ્યમંત્રી બનવા માગતો નથી. પરંતુ ભાજપના નેતાઓની વિનંતી પર, હું ફરી એકવાર મુખ્યમંત્રી પદના શપથ લઈશ.

નીતિશ કુમારે 7 દિવસના મુખ્યમંત્રીથી લઈને 7મા મુખ્યમંત્રી સુધીની યાત્રા કરી છે. જોકે, આ સફર એટલી સરળ નહોતી જેટલી લાગે છે. નીતિશ કુમારના જીવનનો એક સમય એવો હતો, જ્યારે તેમણે કામ કરવા રાજકારણ છોડી દીધું હતું. ચાલો નીતીશે રાજકારણમાં પ્રવેશવાની વાર્તાથી શરૂઆત કરીએ.

26 વર્ષની વયે પ્રથમ ચૂંટણી લડ્યા, પરંતુ હાર્યા
વાત 1977ની વિધાનસભાની ચૂંટણી દરમિયાનની છે. નાલંદા જિલ્લાની હરનૌત બેઠકનો 26 વર્ષીય છોકરો પહેલી વાર જનતા પાર્ટીની ટિકિટ પર ચૂંટણી લડી રહ્યો હતો. આ ચૂંટણીમાં જનતા પાર્ટીએ 214 બેઠકો જીતી અને 97 હારી ગયા. આ 97 હારનાર સીટોમાં હરનૌત પણ હતું. આ બેઠક પરથી હારી ગયેલા 26 વર્ષીય યુવા નેતાનું નામ નીતિશ કુમાર હતું. એ જ, નીતીશ કુમાર કે જેઓ પછીથી કેન્દ્રીય પ્રધાન અને ત્યારબાદ બિહારના મુખ્યમંત્રી બન્યા.

પહેલી ચૂંટણીમાં નીતીશ ભોલા પ્રસાદસિંહ સામે હાર્યા હતા. ભોલા પ્રસાદસિંહ એ જ નેતા હતા જેમણે નીતિશ અને તેની પત્નીને ચાર વર્ષ પહેલા કારમાં બેસાડીને ઘરે મૂકી ગયા હતા. પહેલી હારને ભૂલીને નીતીશ 1980 માં ફરી એ જ બેઠક પરથી ઉભા રહ્યા પરંતુ આ વખતે જનતા પાર્ટી (સેક્યુલર)ની ટિકિટ પર. નીતીશે આ ચૂંટણીમાં પણ હારનો સામનો કર્યો. તે અપક્ષ અરુણકુમાર સિંહ સામે હાર્યા. અરૂણકુમાર સિંહને ભોલા પ્રસાદસિંહનો ટેકો હતો.

આ હાર બાદ નીતીશ એટલા નિરાશ થયા કે તેમણે રાજકારણ છોડવાનો મૂડ બનાવી લીધો. આનું એક કારણ એ પણ હતું કે નીતીશે 7 વર્ષ યુનિવર્સિટી છોડી દીધી હતી અને તેમના લગ્ન થયાને ઘણો સમય થયો હતો. પરંતુ, આટલા વર્ષોમાં તે એક પૈસો પણ ઘરે ;લાવ્યા નહીં. આ બધાથી કંટાળીને નીતીશ રાજકારણ છોડીને સરકારી ઠેકેદાર બનવા માગતા હતા. તે કહેતા હતા કે ‘કંઈક કરો, આવી રીતે જીવન કઈ રીતે ચાલશે? જોકે, તેઓ આવું કરી શક્યા નહીં.

ત્રીજી વખત ધારાસભ્ય બની ગયા
સતત બે ચૂંટણી હારી ગયા પછી, નીતિશ 1985માં ફરીથી ત્રીજી વખત હરનૌતથી લડ્યા. આ વખતે લોકદળના ઉમેદવાર તરીકે. આ ચૂંટણીમાં નીતીશ 21 હજારથી વધુ મતોથી જીત્યા હતા. તેમણે કોંગ્રેસના બ્રિજાનંદ પ્રસાદસિંહને હરાવ્યા. નીતિશે છેલ્લે 1995માં વિધાનસભાની ચૂંટણી લડી હતી. જો કે, બાદમાં તેમણે આ બેઠક પરથી રાજીનામું આપ્યું અને 1996ની લોકસભાની ચૂંટણીમાં ઉભા રહ્યા.

પહેલા વિધાનસભા અને પછી લોકસભા
1985માં પ્રથમ વખત ધારાસભ્ય બન્યા પછી, નીતીશે 1989ની લોકસભાની ચૂંટણી જીતી હતી. તે પછી તેમણે 1991માં સતત બીજી વખત લોકસભાની ચૂંટણી જીતી. નીતિશ 6 વખત લોકસભાના સાંસદ રહી ચૂક્યા છે. તેમણે 1996માં ત્રીજી વાર, 1998માં ચોથી વાર અને 1999માં પાંચમી વાર લોકસભાની ચૂંટણી જીતી.

નીતિશે 2004માં તેમની છેલ્લી લોકસભાની ચૂંટણી લડી હતી. તે ચૂંટણીમાં નીતીશ બાઢ અને નાલંદા બે સ્થાનેથી ઉભા હતા. જોકે, તે બાઢની બેઠક પરથી હાર્યા હતા અને નાલંદાથી જીત્યા હતા. નીતીશની પણ આ છેલ્લી ચૂંટણી હતી. ત્યારબાદથી નીતીશે કોઈ ચૂંટણી લડી નથી.

અટલજીના કહેવા પર પ્રથમ વખત મુખ્યમંત્રી બન્યા, તેમની જેમ રાજીનામુ આપ્યું
વાત 2000ની વિધાનસભાની ચૂંટણીની છે. કોઈ એક પક્ષ કે ગઠબંધનને બહુમતી મળી નહોતી. નીતીશ તે સમયે અટલ સરકારમાં કૃષિ પ્રધાન હતા. ચૂંટણી બાદ અટલજીના કહેવા પર ભાજપના ટેકાથી નીતિશે પ્રથમ વખત 3 માર્ચ, 2000ના રોજ બિહારના મુખ્યમંત્રી તરીકે શપથ લીધા હતા. જોકે, બહુમતીના અભાવને કારણે તેમણે 7 દિવસની અંદર રાજીનામું આપી દીધું હતું. તેમણે અટલ બિહારી વાજપેયીની જેમ રાજીનામું આપ્યું હતું અને કહ્યું હતું કે તેઓ હેરાફેરી કરીને સરકાર બનાવવા નથી માંગતા. અટલ બિહારી વાજપેયીએ પણ આ જ વાત કહીને 16 દિવસ વડા પ્રધાન બન્યા પછી 1996માં રાજીનામું આપ્યું હતું.

2004માં નીતીશ કુમાર એનડીએથી છૂટા પડ્યા અને લાલુ યાદવની નજીક ગયા. લાલુ અને નીતીશ બંને યુપીએ -1 માં પ્રધાન બન્યા. લાલુ રેલ્વે મંત્રી બન્યા, નીતીશ કોલ અને સ્ટીલ મંત્રી બન્યા. પરંતુ નીતીશ નજર બિહારની ખુરશી પર હતી. 2005ની વિધાનસભાની ચૂંટણી પૂર્વે તેઓ એનડીએમાં પરત ફર્યા હતા. ઓક્ટોબર 2005ની ચૂંટણીમાં એનડીએને બહુમતી મળી અને નીતીશ મુખ્ય પ્રધાન બન્યા.

નીતીશ 2013માં ફરીથી એનડીએથી અલગ થયા
વાત 2013ની છે. ભાજપ દ્વારા નરેન્દ્ર મોદીને વડા પ્રધાનપદના ઉમેદવાર જાહેર કરવામાં આવતા નારાજ નીતિશ કુમારે એનડીએ છોડી દીધું હતું. 2015માં નીતીશ જેડીયુ, આરજેડી અને કોંગ્રેસ સાથેના મહાગઠબંધનમાં જોડાયા. ચૂંટણીમાં મહાગઠબંધનને બહુમતી મળી. આરજેડીએ 80, જેડીયુએ 71 અને કોંગ્રેસને 27 બેઠકો મળી હતી. નીતિશ કુમાર મુખ્યમંત્રી બન્યા અને તેજસ્વી યાદવ ડેપ્યુટી સીએમ.

જુલાઈ 2017માં તેજશવી યાદવ પર ભ્રષ્ટાચારના આરોપ લાગતા નીતીશ મહાગઠબંધનથી અલગ થયા તેમજ તેમણે મુખ્યમંત્રી પદથી પણ રાજીનામું આપ્યું હતું. 26 જુલાઈએ, નીતિશ મહાગથંભધનથી અલગ થયા અને 27 મીએ એનડીએના ટેકાથી છઠ્ઠી વખત મુખ્યમંત્રીના શપથ લીધા. નીતિશ 6 વખત એનડીએના સમર્થનથી અને એક વખત મહાગઠબંધનના ટેકાથી મુખ્યમંત્રી રહી ચૂક્યા છે.

