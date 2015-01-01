તમારા શહેરના લેટેસ્ટ સમાચાર અને ફ્રી ઈ-પેપર મેળવો

બિહારના નવા મંત્રી:નીતીશના બધા મંત્રી કરોડપતિ, દર બીજા પર ક્રિમિનલ કેસ; ભાજપના રામસૂરત સૌથી ધનિક

નીતીશ કુમારે આજે 7મી વખત મુખ્યમંત્રી પદના શપથ લીધા. તેમની સાથે 14 મંત્રીઓએ પણ શપથ લીધા. નીતીશ કેબિનેટના તમામ મંત્રી કરોડપતિ છે. એટલે કે સૌથી ધનિક મંત્રી પણ કરોડપતિ છે અને સૌથી ઓછી સંપત્તિવાળો પણ કરોડપતિ છે.

નવા મંત્રીમંડળમાં સૌથી ધનિક ભાજપના રામસૂરત છે, જેમની સંપત્તિ 26.88 કરોડ રૂપિયાની સંપત્તિ છે. જ્યારે, સૌથી ઓછી 1.05 કરોડ રૂપિયાની સંપત્તિ ભાજપના રામપ્રીત પાસવાનની છે. કેબિનેટની સરેરાશ સંપત્તિ 5.56 કરોડ રૂપિયા છે.

આ વખતે કેબિનેટની સરેરાશ વય 58 વર્ષ છે. સૌથી વૃદ્ધ મંત્રી જેડીયુના બિજેન્દ્ર યાદવ છે, જે 74 વર્ષના છે. અને સૌથી નાના મંત્રી VIPના મુકેશ સહની છે, જે 41 વર્ષના છે. મુકેશ સહની માત્ર સૌથી નાના જ નહીં, પરંતુ સૌથી ઓછા શિક્ષિત પણ છે. સહની માત્ર 8 પાસ છે. નવા કેબિનેટમાં નીતીશના 7 મંત્રી ગ્રેજ્યુએટ અથવા પોસ્ટ ગ્રેજ્યુએટ છે. 4 મંત્રીઓ ડોકટરેટ છે અને 3 મંત્રીઓ 12 પાસ છે.

નીતિશ સહિત 15 મંત્રીઓમાં 5 સવર્ણ, 7 પછાત વર્ગના અને 3 દલિત છે. નવા કેબિનેટમાં, 15માંથી 9 મંત્રીઓ પર કેટલાક ક્રિમિનલ કેસ નોંધાયા છે. તદનુસાર, દરેક અન્ય મંત્રી વિરુદ્ધ ફોજદારી કેસ નોંધાય છે. વીઆઇપીના મુકેશ સહની અને ભાજપના જીવેશ મિશ્રા વિરુદ્ધ સૌથી વધુ 5-5 કેસ નોંધાયા છે. હવે જાણો આ બધા 15 મંત્રીઓ વિશે…

1. નીતીશ કુમાર: 1985માં પ્રથમ વખત નાલંદા જિલ્લાની હરનૌત બેઠક પરથી ધારાસભ્ય બન્યા. તે પછી, તેમણે 1989, 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 અને 2004માં સતત છ વખત લોકસભાની ચૂંટણી જીતી. તેઓ અટલ સરકારમાં કૃષિ પ્રધાન હતા. 3 માર્ચ 2000ના રોજ પ્રથમ વખત મુખ્યમંત્રી બન્યા. 2006થી વિધાન પરિષદના સભ્ય.

2. તારકિશોર પ્રસાદ: 1980થી રાજકારણમાં છે. બીએનએમ યુનિવર્સિટીના સેનેટ સભ્ય રહી ચૂક્યા છે. ઓક્ટોબર 2005થી સતત ચોથી વખત કટિહારથી ધારાસભ્ય તરીકે ચૂંટાયા છે.

3. રેણુ દેવી: 2000થી 2010 સુધી સતત ચાર વખત ધારાસભ્ય બન્યા. 2015માં કોંગ્રેસના મદન મોહન તિવારી સામે માત્ર 2,320 મતોથી હાર્યા. આ વખતે મદન મોહન તિવારીને 18,079 મતોથી હરાવીને 5મી વખત ધારાસભ્ય બન્યા છે.

4. વિજય ચૌધરી: તે બિહાર વિધાનસભાના અધ્યક્ષ રહી ચૂક્યા છે. 2010માં લલન સિંહ પછી જેડીયુના પ્રદેશ અધ્યક્ષ બનાવવામાં આવ્યા હતા. 1982ની પેટા ચૂંટણીમાં દલસિંહરાયથી રાજકીય કારકિર્દીની શરૂઆત કરી હતી.

5. બિજેન્દ્ર પ્રસાદ યાદવ: 1990માં જનતા દળની ટિકિટ પર સુપૌલ સદર બેઠક પરથી ધારાસભ્ય બન્યા. 7મી વખત ધારાસભ્ય બન્યા છે. 2005માં જેડીયુના પ્રદેશ અધ્યક્ષ હતા. બિહાર સરકારમાં ઘણા વિભાગોમાં પ્રધાન રહી ચૂક્યા છે. તેઓ નવી વિધાનસભાના સૌથી વૃદ્ધ ધારાસભ્ય છે.

6. મેવાલાલ ચૌધરી: સતત બીજી વાર મુંગેર જિલ્લાના તારાપુરથી ધારાસભ્ય બન્યા. આ પહેલા 2010માં તેમની પત્ની નીતા ચૌધરી અહીંથી ધારાસભ્ય હતી. સહાયક પ્રોફેસરની ભરતીમાં કૌભાંડનો આરોપ ચૌધરી પર હતો. તે સમયે ચૌધરી કુલપતિ હતા.

7. શીલા મંડલ: પ્રથમ વખત ધારાસભ્ય બની છે. ફુલપરાસ બેઠકથી વર્તમાન ધારાસભ્ય ગુલઝાર દેવીની ટિકિટ કાપીને તેમને આપવામાં આવી હતી.

8. અશોક ચૌધરી: કોંગ્રેસમાંથી જેડીયુમાં આવ્યા અને ત્યારબાદ નીતિશ કુમારે તેમને તેમની સરકારમાં નિર્માણ પ્રધાન બનાવ્યા. માર્ચ 2018માં, તેમણે જેડીયુનું સભ્યપદ લીધું હતું. અગાઉ તેઓ નીતીશ-લાલુની આગેવાનીવાળી સરકારમાં શિક્ષણ પ્રધાન હતા. છેલ્લા એક કે બે વર્ષમાં નીતિશ કુમારની ખૂબ નજીકના રહેલા નેતાઓમાં અશોક ચૌધરી પણ છે. તેઓ બિહાર પ્રદેશ કોંગ્રેસના પ્રમુખ રહી ચૂક્યા છે.

9. સંતોષ સુમન માંઝી: પૂર્વ મુખ્યમંત્રી જીતન રામ માંઝીના પુત્ર છે. સંતોષ વિધાન પરિષદના સભ્ય છે. સંતોષ માંઝી હમ પાર્ટીના મુખ્ય મહામંત્રી અને સંસદીય બોર્ડના અધ્યક્ષ છે.

10. મુકેશ સહની: વિકાસ ઇન્સાન પાર્ટી (વીઆઈપી)ના સ્થાપક. તે અગાઉ બોલિવૂડમાં સ્ટેજ ડિઝાઇનર હતા. 2015ની ચૂંટણીમાં ભાજપ માટે પ્રચાર કર્યો હતો. બાદમાં પોતાની પાર્ટી બનાવી. મહાગઠબંધન 2019ની લોકસભાની ચૂંટણીનો ભાગ હતા. આ વખતે સિમરી બખ્તિયારપુરથી લડ્યા હતા, પરંતુ આરજેડીના યુસુફ સલાહુદ્દીન સામે માત્ર 1,759 મતોથી હાર્યા હતા.

11. મંગલ પાંડે: 1989માં ભાજપમાં જોડાયા. 2005માં તેમને પ્રદેશ ભાજપના મહાસચિવ બનાવવામાં આવ્યા હતા. 2012માં, તેઓને બિહાર વિધાન પરિષદના સભ્ય બનાવવામાં આવ્યા. 2013માં, તેમને બિહાર ભાજપના અધ્યક્ષ બનાવવામાં આવ્યા. ગઈ સરકારમાં આરોગ્ય પ્રધાન હતા.

12. અમરેન્દ્ર પી. સિંહ: જનસંઘ સાથે રાજકારણની શરૂઆત કરી. આરાથી ચોથી વખત ધારાસભ્ય તરીકે ચૂંટાયા છે. તેમના પિતા સ્વ. બિહારી પ્રસાદસિંહ સ્વતંત્રતા સૈનિક અને ખેડૂત હતા. તેમણે સૌ પ્રથમ 1991માં ઝારખંડની જમશેદપુર લોકસભા બેઠક પરથી ચૂંટણી લડી હતી, જેમાં તે હાર્યા હતા.

13. ડો. રામપ્રીત પાસવાન: ચાર વખતના ધારાસભ્ય છે. પહેલા બે વખત ખજોલી બેઠક પરથી ધારાસભ્ય બન્યા. બાદમાં સતત બે વખત રાજનગરથી જીત મેળવી હતી. ભૂતકાળમાં નીતીશ સરકારમાં મંત્રી રહી ચૂક્યા છે.

14. જીવેશ મિશ્રા: બીજી વખત ઝાલેથી ધારાસભ્ય બન્યા છે. ભૂમિહારો જાતિમાંથી આવે છે. તેમણે કોંગ્રેસના મુસ્કુર ઉસ્માનીને હરાવ્યા છે. મસ્કુર ઉસ્માની અગાઉ અલીગઢ મુસ્લિમ યુનિવર્સિટી સ્ટુડન્ટ્સ યુનિયનના પ્રમુખ હતા. વિદ્યાર્થી સંઘના અધ્યક્ષ હતા ત્યારે તેમના પર તેમની ઓફિસમાં જિન્નાની તસવીર લગાવવાનો આરોપ લાગ્યો હતો.

15. રામસૂરત રાય: 2009 માં પેટાચૂંટણીથી રાજકીય કારકીર્દિની શરૂઆત કરી, પરંતુ હાર્યા. 2010માં ભાજપમાં જોડાયા બાદ ધારાસભ્ય બન્યા હતા. સાત વર્ષ પહેલાં રાય ત્યારે ચર્ચામાં આવ્યા હતા જ્યારે નક્સલવાદીઓએ તેમની પાસેથી લેવી (એક રીતેથી ટેક્સ)ની માંગણી કરી હતી.

